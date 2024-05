The stylish beast, Motorola ThinkPhone, can still be yours for a whopping $300 off its price

The sleek Motorola ThinkPhone is still $300 off its price. The phone offers top-tier performance and sports 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. Its 5000mAh battery can last up to two days on a single charge. The phone also boasts a 6.6-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, making it great for gaming and watching movies. Therefore, we suggest taking advantage of this offer and snagging a unit at a discounted price today!

Now, this deal isn't new. We've probably covered it a thousand times already, as it has been available for a while. Yet, it's still as enticing as its day one, since the Motorola ThinkPhone is a real steal at this price.Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, this handsome fella can handle demanding tasks with ease. Additionally, it boasts a 6.6-inch display with a 1080 x 2400p resolution, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In other words, you'll enjoy a pleasant gaming and watching experience.Battery life is also pretty great, with the built-in 5000mAh power cell, being capable of lasting up to two days without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports 68W wired charging and can fully charge in just 54 minutes.That being said, the ThinkPhone comes with one significant downside. While it has awesome performance, display, and battery life, its Achilles heel is its cameras. The phone takes decent photos, but they can't match those taken by top dogs like the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro Nevertheless, the Motorola ThinkPhone is a real gem. So get one now if you want a powerful phone that doesn't break the bank!