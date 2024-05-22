Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

The stylish beast, Motorola ThinkPhone, can still be yours for a whopping $300 off its price

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The stylish beast, Motorola ThinkPhone, can still be yours for a whopping $300 off its price
You probably think that a phone with awesome performance, a sleek design, and an affordable price tag will be hard to find, but, in reality, you just need to tap the deal button in this article, and you'll find one pretty easily.

Tapping the button will redirect you to Motorola's official site, where you can get the business-oriented ThinkPhone for just $399.99. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $300, as the phone's usual retail price is $699.99.

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $300 on Motorola.com!

The sleek Motorola ThinkPhone is still $300 off its price. The phone offers top-tier performance and sports 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. Its 5000mAh battery can last up to two days on a single charge. The phone also boasts a 6.6-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, making it great for gaming and watching movies. Therefore, we suggest taking advantage of this offer and snagging a unit at a discounted price today!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola


Sweet deals you should also check out:

Now, this deal isn't new. We've probably covered it a thousand times already, as it has been available for a while. Yet, it's still as enticing as its day one, since the Motorola ThinkPhone is a real steal at this price.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, this handsome fella can handle demanding tasks with ease. Additionally, it boasts a 6.6-inch display with a 1080 x 2400p resolution, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In other words, you'll enjoy a pleasant gaming and watching experience.

Battery life is also pretty great, with the built-in 5000mAh power cell, being capable of lasting up to two days without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports 68W wired charging and can fully charge in just 54 minutes.

That being said, the ThinkPhone comes with one significant downside. While it has awesome performance, display, and battery life, its Achilles heel is its cameras. The phone takes decent photos, but they can't match those taken by top dogs like the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro.

Nevertheless, the Motorola ThinkPhone is a real gem. So get one now if you want a powerful phone that doesn't break the bank!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless