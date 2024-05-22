The stylish beast, Motorola ThinkPhone, can still be yours for a whopping $300 off its price
You probably think that a phone with awesome performance, a sleek design, and an affordable price tag will be hard to find, but, in reality, you just need to tap the deal button in this article, and you'll find one pretty easily.
Tapping the button will redirect you to Motorola's official site, where you can get the business-oriented ThinkPhone for just $399.99. This way, you'll score sweet savings of $300, as the phone's usual retail price is $699.99.
Now, this deal isn't new. We've probably covered it a thousand times already, as it has been available for a while. Yet, it's still as enticing as its day one, since the Motorola ThinkPhone is a real steal at this price.
Battery life is also pretty great, with the built-in 5000mAh power cell, being capable of lasting up to two days without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports 68W wired charging and can fully charge in just 54 minutes.
That being said, the ThinkPhone comes with one significant downside. While it has awesome performance, display, and battery life, its Achilles heel is its cameras. The phone takes decent photos, but they can't match those taken by top dogs like the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro.
Nevertheless, the Motorola ThinkPhone is a real gem. So get one now if you want a powerful phone that doesn't break the bank!
Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, this handsome fella can handle demanding tasks with ease. Additionally, it boasts a 6.6-inch display with a 1080 x 2400p resolution, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In other words, you'll enjoy a pleasant gaming and watching experience.
