The fast OnePlus Pad is available at its lowest price on Amazon and can't wait to meet you in person
The OnePlus 12R may be on sale on Amazon, but even its 6.78-inch display might be insufficient if you want to do some work, watch movies and play games on a mobile device. For that, you'll need something with a bigger screen. You'll need a tablet.
Fortunately for you, Amazon is selling the OnePlus Pad at a lovely $80 discount, letting you acquire one for 17% off its price. And while $80 may not seem like huge savings, this markdown brings the slate to its lowest price on Amazon, allowing you to purchase one for less than $400.
It's worth noting that this isn't a new deal, as we've covered it before. Nevertheless, it's still great and worth taking advantage of. So, accept it as another chance from Lady Luck to save on an awesome tablet if you missed it the first time we reported it.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the OnePlus Pad is fast and can handle demanding tasks and games without issues. Additionally, it sports a gorgeous 11.6-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, making it perfect for watching movies and TV series.
Yep, the OnePlus Pad offers quite the value for its money. Also, the slate is an even bigger bargain now that it's available. And while it doesn't come with an included keyboard like when it was on sale on OnePlus.com a few weeks ago, the slate is still worth every penny. So don't waste time! Tap the deal button located at the beginning of the article and treat yourself to a new OnePlus Pad today!
