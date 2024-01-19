The impressively powerful Motorola ThinkPhone can be yours for peanuts; up your game now

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Save $301! Snag the Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space for $301 off its price on Amazon. The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain at this price. $301 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

In addition to being extremely stylish, the Motorola ThinkPhone rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, the phone packs a lot of firepower and can deal with demanding tasks including heavy games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, without any unnecessary drama.Moreover, the Motorola ThinkPhone takes beautiful pictures with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the main snapper can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can do the same, but at up to 4K at 30fps.On the battery front, we have a big 5000mAh power cell on deck, which should have plenty of juice to get you about two days on a single charge with regular usage. Furthermore, the phone sports 15W wireless and 68W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in roughly 54 minutes.The Motorola ThinkPhone is sleek, powerful, takes beautiful photos, and is now up for grabs at a portion of its usual price. So, go ahead and grab it for less while you can.