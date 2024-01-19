The impressively powerful Motorola ThinkPhone can be yours for peanuts; up your game now

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
A stylish phone with awesome performance will usually set you back a lot of cash, however, a sweet Amazon deal is currently letting you get such a handset at the price of a budget phone. How cool is that?!

Nope, we are completely serious right now. This is not a joke at all. Amazon still has the sleek Motorola ThinkPhone with 256GB of storage space at an amazing 43% discount, letting you save a whopping $301 on this beautiful phone and snatch it exactly at the price of a smartphone in the budget segment. If that's not a killer deal, we don't know what is! However, we should point out that this discount has been available for quite some time, so you better hurry and snag your Motorola ThinkPhone now, since you never know when Amazon will return the phone to its usual price.

In addition to being extremely stylish, the Motorola ThinkPhone rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, the phone packs a lot of firepower and can deal with demanding tasks including heavy games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, without any unnecessary drama.

Moreover, the Motorola ThinkPhone takes beautiful pictures with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the main snapper can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can do the same, but at up to 4K at 30fps.

On the battery front, we have a big 5000mAh power cell on deck, which should have plenty of juice to get you about two days on a single charge with regular usage. Furthermore, the phone sports 15W wireless and 68W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in roughly 54 minutes.

The Motorola ThinkPhone is sleek, powerful, takes beautiful photos, and is now up for grabs at a portion of its usual price. So, go ahead and grab it for less while you can.

