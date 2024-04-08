The Motorola ThinkPhone means business, especially at that sweet $300 discount on Motorola.com

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

A phone with a top-tier chipset and 68W wired charging for only $399.99 sounds impossible, but here we are. Motorola is still selling its business-oriented ThinkPhone at this price, allowing you to save $300 if you grab one through this deal. You can trade in your old smartphone to score even bigger savings.

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Now $300 OFF at Motorola!

Get the stylish Motorola ThinkPhone for $300 off its price on Motorola.com. The phone has top-tier performance and packs 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. Furthermore, its 5000mAh battery lasts for up to two days on a single charge. It also sports a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter, both capable of taking decent photos, albeit falling short of the quality achieved by other high-end smartphones. Nevertheless, the phone is a real bargain right now, and you should save on one now while you still can!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola


In case you want a new Moto handset for even less than that, feel free to go for the Motorola Edge 2023, which is up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount on Amazon. Both phones are extremely stylish, but the Edge is a mid-range handset, while the ThinkPhone is more of a top-tier phone in the budget category.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola ThinkPhone offers awesome performance and can deal with anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. Furthermore, the phone comes with 256GB of storage space, but sadly, it does not have a dedicated slot for a memory card.

We already said that this bad boy packs 68W wired charging, but we didn't say it could fully charge itself in just 54 minutes. On top of that, it packs 15W wireless charging, and its 5000mAh battery on board provides power for up to two days on a single charge.

However, the camera performance isn't that stellar. Despite its 50 MP main shooter and 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone takes decent-looking photos, but they fall short of the quality achieved by top dogs such as the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro.

Still, the Motorola ThinkPhone offers quite a lot, especially at its current budget-friendly price on Motorola.com. This is why we strongly encourage getting one now while it's still up for grabs at such a massive discount.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

