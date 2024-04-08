The Motorola ThinkPhone means business, especially at that sweet $300 discount on Motorola.com

Motorola ThinkPhone 256GB: Now $300 OFF at Motorola!

Get the stylish Motorola ThinkPhone for $300 off its price on Motorola.com. The phone has top-tier performance and packs 15W wireless and 68W wired charging. Furthermore, its 5000mAh battery lasts for up to two days on a single charge. It also sports a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter, both capable of taking decent photos, albeit falling short of the quality achieved by other high-end smartphones. Nevertheless, the phone is a real bargain right now, and you should save on one now while you still can!