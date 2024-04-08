Up Next:
The Motorola ThinkPhone means business, especially at that sweet $300 discount on Motorola.com
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A phone with a top-tier chipset and 68W wired charging for only $399.99 sounds impossible, but here we are. Motorola is still selling its business-oriented ThinkPhone at this price, allowing you to save $300 if you grab one through this deal. You can trade in your old smartphone to score even bigger savings.
In case you want a new Moto handset for even less than that, feel free to go for the Motorola Edge 2023, which is up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount on Amazon. Both phones are extremely stylish, but the Edge is a mid-range handset, while the ThinkPhone is more of a top-tier phone in the budget category.
Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola ThinkPhone offers awesome performance and can deal with anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. Furthermore, the phone comes with 256GB of storage space, but sadly, it does not have a dedicated slot for a memory card.
However, the camera performance isn't that stellar. Despite its 50 MP main shooter and 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone takes decent-looking photos, but they fall short of the quality achieved by top dogs such as the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro.
Still, the Motorola ThinkPhone offers quite a lot, especially at its current budget-friendly price on Motorola.com. This is why we strongly encourage getting one now while it's still up for grabs at such a massive discount.
In case you want a new Moto handset for even less than that, feel free to go for the Motorola Edge 2023, which is up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount on Amazon. Both phones are extremely stylish, but the Edge is a mid-range handset, while the ThinkPhone is more of a top-tier phone in the budget category.
Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola ThinkPhone offers awesome performance and can deal with anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9. Furthermore, the phone comes with 256GB of storage space, but sadly, it does not have a dedicated slot for a memory card.
We already said that this bad boy packs 68W wired charging, but we didn't say it could fully charge itself in just 54 minutes. On top of that, it packs 15W wireless charging, and its 5000mAh battery on board provides power for up to two days on a single charge.
However, the camera performance isn't that stellar. Despite its 50 MP main shooter and 32 MP selfie snapper, the phone takes decent-looking photos, but they fall short of the quality achieved by top dogs such as the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15 Pro.
Still, the Motorola ThinkPhone offers quite a lot, especially at its current budget-friendly price on Motorola.com. This is why we strongly encourage getting one now while it's still up for grabs at such a massive discount.
Things that are NOT allowed: