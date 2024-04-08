The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Still $250 OFF on Amazon! The Motorola Edge 2023 is still available for $250 off its price on Amazon. The phone has good mid-range performance, a beautiful display, and an all-day battery life. Furthermore, it comes with 68W wired charging. The phone is a real steal right now, so be sure to get one for less while you can! $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

We should note that this offer has been available for a while, allowing bargain hunters to save big on this awesome phone. There is no visible timer, so no one knows how long it will stay available. Therefore, it's highly advisable to act fast and purchase a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) through this deal today, as the phone is a real bargain at its current price on Amazon.With a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) delivers good mid-range performance. It even has enough firepower to run heavy games such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without issues.It also packs a 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh, offering a pleasant gaming and watching experience. Furthermore, the display has an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when streaming content in this format.However, things are not that impressive in the camera department. The phone sports a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Both take decent-looking photos, but not of out-of-this-world quality. On the flip side, you'll be able to record videos at up to 4K at 30 fps.As for battery life, the Motorola Edge (2023) boasts a 4400 mAh power cell, providing an all-day battery life. It also supports 68W fast-wired charging.Motorola is famous for its poor update policy, so we should also mention that the phone is expected to receive two major OS updates and three years of security patches.The Motorola Edge (2023) definitely has a lot to offer, packing good performance, a nice display, and decent cameras and battery life. Furthermore, it's a real steal at its current price. Just be sure to get one at a discounted price now before it's too late.