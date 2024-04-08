Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount

By
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is still up for grabs at a gorgeous 42% discount
A sleek-looking phone with decent performance will usually set you back quite a lot of cash, but not today! Amazon is selling the gorgeous Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space at a mesmerizing $250 discount, allowing you to get one for a whopping 42% off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal while you can.

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Still $250 OFF on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge 2023 is still available for $250 off its price on Amazon. The phone has good mid-range performance, a beautiful display, and an all-day battery life. Furthermore, it comes with 68W wired charging. The phone is a real steal right now, so be sure to get one for less while you can!
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that this offer has been available for a while, allowing bargain hunters to save big on this awesome phone. There is no visible timer, so no one knows how long it will stay available. Therefore, it's highly advisable to act fast and purchase a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) through this deal today, as the phone is a real bargain at its current price on Amazon.

With a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) delivers good mid-range performance. It even has enough firepower to run heavy games such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without issues.

It also packs a 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh, offering a pleasant gaming and watching experience. Furthermore, the display has an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits and supports HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy an even more awesome watching experience when streaming content in this format.

However, things are not that impressive in the camera department. The phone sports a 50 MP main shooter and a 32 MP selfie snapper. Both take decent-looking photos, but not of out-of-this-world quality. On the flip side, you'll be able to record videos at up to 4K at 30 fps.

Recommended Stories
As for battery life, the Motorola Edge (2023) boasts a 4400 mAh power cell, providing an all-day battery life. It also supports 68W fast-wired charging.

Motorola is famous for its poor update policy, so we should also mention that the phone is expected to receive two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

The Motorola Edge (2023) definitely has a lot to offer, packing good performance, a nice display, and decent cameras and battery life. Furthermore, it's a real steal at its current price. Just be sure to get one at a discounted price now before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes
LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless