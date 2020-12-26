Motorola exec may have just teased a Snapdragon 888 flagship

GizChina Qualcomm has already confirmed that Motorola has committed to releasing a Snapdragon 888-powered phone and a Chinese outlet (via) claims that the device is right around the corner.



The site has based the prediction on a Weibo post by Lenovo executive Chen Jin in which he has teased the arrival of a new smartphone.







Motorola returned to the flagship fray after four years back in April with the Edge Plus . It's the company's first proper 5G handset and is underpinned by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



The device was received well by reviewers. The only gripes most people, including our Victor Hristov , had were the curved display and lack of water-proofing. The phone even has a headphone jack.



We currently know nothing about Motorola's Snapdragon 888 fueled smartphone, but we expect it to have top-tier specs like the Edge Plus.



Another Snapdragon 800 series Motorola phone is also in the works









Moto G phone internally known as Nio is also supposedly on track for a Q1 2021 launch. It will apparently feature last year's Snapdragon 865 and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device supposedly has a peak refresh rate of 105Hz, but it will likely be capped at 90Hz at launch. That's because the refresh rate is usually set to a multiple of 24 or 30 to reduce micro-stuttering and jittering.



Nio is also rumored to feature a 6.7-inches display with a resolution of 2520×1080, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple camera array with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide unit, and a 2MP depth module.



The phone will supposedly feature two front shooters - a 16MP ultra wide-angle camera and an 8MP unit. It is expected to run Android 11 out of the gate.





By the looks of it, Motorola has a workable strategy. With the mystery Snapdragon 888 device, it could target the high-end segment, and with the Nio, it could capture consumers looking for a budget flagship.