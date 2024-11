Brilliant Black Friday sale lets you snag the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at 50% off

Save $500+ on the Motorola Razr+ (2023) Black Friday is already here for Motorola Razr+ (2023) fans. The clamshell foldable with a gorgeous design can be yours for as low as $399.99 with immediate activations on Best Buy. That saves you $600. You can save $500 on a fully unlocked device, with no activations required, meaning the handset retails at half its usual price! Don't miss out on this incredible promo! $500 off (50%) $499 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $450 on the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at Amazon Over at Amazon, you can save 45% on the Motorola Razr+ (2023). While this discount may not be as appealing, it's still worth checking out by users who choose Amazon as their trusted seller. The handset comes with Android 13 out the gate and receives three years of OS updates. $450 off (45%) Buy at Amazon

Prices for the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at other stores are as follows:

Bargain hunters have had multiple opportunities to buy the fancy Motorola Razr+ (2023) for 45% off its usual price. But now, a new Black Friday promo at Best Buy steals the spotlight! Over there, the clamshell foldable can be yours for as low as $399.99 with activation, which saves you $600 on its MSRP of $999.99.Even if you don't want to tie your new Android phone to a carrier immediately, Best Buy lets you save a whopping $500. While we've seen the same price cut at Woot several times, this particular store has never been so generous. On top of all that, no other merchant is currently offering the high-end device at half its regular price. Over at Motorola.com and Amazon, you can get the Razr+ (2023) for 45% off, and Woot doesn't even sell it at the time of writing.Obviously, that's one of the best Black Friday promos we'll see before the actual event. And it surely makes last year's Motorola phone a more tempting choice. It may not be as sleek as its successor, but it looks pretty good compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . After all, it sports a larger and more usable cover display—a 3.6-inch one, while Samsung's phone has a 3.4-inch Flex Screen.Aside from that, you've got a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rates and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 performance. Although the handset isn't quite as powerful as its Samsung competitor, you'll still enjoy a perfectly smooth daily experience.With an equally respectable camera, the Android 13 phone is definitely worth considering right now. Even with three years of OS updates, the Razr+ (2023) is more than a reasonable pick at half its price. And if you're OK with immediate activations, you'll get to save even more. Check out Best Buy's Black Friday sale before it's too late!