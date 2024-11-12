Brilliant Black Friday sale lets you snag the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at 50% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Bargain hunters have had multiple opportunities to buy the fancy Motorola Razr+ (2023) for 45% off its usual price. But now, a new Black Friday promo at Best Buy steals the spotlight! Over there, the clamshell foldable can be yours for as low as $399.99 with activation, which saves you $600 on its MSRP of $999.99.
Even if you don't want to tie your new Android phone to a carrier immediately, Best Buy lets you save a whopping $500. While we've seen the same price cut at Woot several times, this particular store has never been so generous. On top of all that, no other merchant is currently offering the high-end device at half its regular price. Over at Motorola.com and Amazon, you can get the Razr+ (2023) for 45% off, and Woot doesn't even sell it at the time of writing.
Aside from that, you've got a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rates and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 performance. Although the handset isn't quite as powerful as its Samsung competitor, you'll still enjoy a perfectly smooth daily experience.
Prices for the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at other stores are as follows:
Even if you don't want to tie your new Android phone to a carrier immediately, Best Buy lets you save a whopping $500. While we've seen the same price cut at Woot several times, this particular store has never been so generous. On top of all that, no other merchant is currently offering the high-end device at half its regular price. Over at Motorola.com and Amazon, you can get the Razr+ (2023) for 45% off, and Woot doesn't even sell it at the time of writing.
Obviously, that's one of the best Black Friday promos we'll see before the actual event. And it surely makes last year's Motorola phone a more tempting choice. It may not be as sleek as its successor, but it looks pretty good compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. After all, it sports a larger and more usable cover display—a 3.6-inch one, while Samsung's phone has a 3.4-inch Flex Screen.
Aside from that, you've got a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rates and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 performance. Although the handset isn't quite as powerful as its Samsung competitor, you'll still enjoy a perfectly smooth daily experience.
With an equally respectable camera, the Android 13 phone is definitely worth considering right now. Even with three years of OS updates, the Razr+ (2023) is more than a reasonable pick at half its price. And if you're OK with immediate activations, you'll get to save even more. Check out Best Buy's Black Friday sale before it's too late!
Prices for the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at other stores are as follows:
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
12 Nov, 2024Brilliant Black Friday sale lets you snag the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at 50% off
11 Nov, 2024Early Black Friday deal makes the top-notch Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable a surprising bargain
24 Oct, 2024The deeply discounted Motorola Razr+ (2023) remains a major hit at the official store
19 Oct, 2024The powerful Motorola Razr+ (2024) is still at its lowest price on Amazon and can't wait to meet you
17 Oct, 2024Epic deal shaves $250 off the Motorola Razr (2024), landing it at a new best price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: