Amazon cuts $100 off the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+; grab one with a discount today

If you have always wanted to get a foldable phone, now is the perfect time to fulfill that desire of yours. At the moment, Amazon is offering Motorola's latest and greatest, top-of-the-line Razr+, for 10% off its price, which means you now have the chance to grab a high-end foldable phone with a sweet $100 discount.

Probably the best thing about the Motorola Razr+ is that you are getting a mobile powerhouse that can literally fold in half. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, giving it enough horsepower to run demanding tasks without hiccups. And since it's a clamshell phone, it will be easier to carry around, unlike other ultra-powerful phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that barely fit in pockets.

But the Motorola Razr+ is not just a foldable mobile powerhouse; it also takes gorgeous photos. The phone packs 12 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide cameras on its front cover and a 32 MP snapper for selfies. While not that impressive on paper, these guns are pretty impressive in the real world. Their photos and videos look incredible, so it's safe to say that your gym shots will be rocking those hearts on Instagram.

Of course, an awesome phone must also have a battery that can last you at least the whole day without topping up, and the Motorola Razr+ checks that box as well. It sports a 3,800mAh power cell, which delivers an all-day battery life with regular usage. There is also 30W wired charging on board, which recharges the battery in under an hour.

Foldable phones may not be that mainstream, but that doesn't mean they are not as great as their non-foldable cousins. Furthermore, in the case of the Motorola Razr+, you are getting a mobile powerhouse that can fold in half for $100 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal. So, our advice is to do just that. Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself a new Motorola Razr+ now.
