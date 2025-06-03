Razr+ (2024) continues to be top choice for bargain hunters at this discounted price
The phone is selling for $200 off, comes with a free case, and you can even save an extra $100 with a trade-in. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we recently reported, the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a flipping-good deal at $200 off on Amazon. However, it's not the only clamshell foldable phone that's selling for $200 less.
If you head to Motorola.com—by tapping the deal button below this paragraph—you'll see that the Razr+ (2024) is also selling for $200 off. This allows bargain hunters to get this foldable powerhouse for just $799.99. Not too shabby, considering the phone's usual price of about $1,000.
Plus, you can trade in your old phone to save even more. In fact, Motorola offers an additional $100 trade-in discount on most phones. And to sweeten the deal even further, the manufacturer tosses in a free matching strap case that would normally set you back around $50.
Now, if you're a PhoneArena regular, you've probably seen this deal pop up a few times already. That's because Motorola's promo has been up for grabs for a while now. However, we believe the Razr+ (2024) is an absolute bargain at its current price at the official store. So, even though this isn't a new deal, we still encourage you to take advantage of it. After all, the Razr+ (2024) may have been replaced by the Razr Ultra (2025), but it's still one of the best foldable phones money can buy.
Its cameras are also pretty great. True, it's not one of the best camera phones, but its 50 MP main snapper and 32 MP front-facing sensor capture beautiful photos with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its 4,000 mAh battery easily holds enough juice to last you up to a day and a half on a single charge with normal use.
All in all, the Razr+ (2024) is still a fantastic pick. So, don't hesitate—score this handsome fella at a great discount today!
Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM, it handles demanding tasks without even breaking a sweat. Moreover, it delivers gorgeous visuals with its 6.9-inch inner display with 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and high 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, you'll easily see what's happening on your screen even during the sunniest summer days.
