Amazon and Samsung make the Galaxy Tab S10+ a deal too good to pass up

Meanwhile, its 12.4-inch AMOLED display delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. This makes it a top choice for watching movies and TV series on the go. And just like the more expensive Ultra model, it should receive software updates for up to seven years, making it a solid long-term investment.



The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may be heavily discounted at the official Samsung store right now, but it's not the only tablet from the lineup that's selling at a cheaper price.Amazon is currently offering a $125 discount on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S10+ , letting you treat yourself to one for just under $876. And if you have a device to trade, hop over to Samsung.com, where you can save up to $500 with a trade-in. Plus, you can bundle it with the book cover keyboard and score 50% off the accessory as well.