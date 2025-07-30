$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon and Samsung make the Galaxy Tab S10+ a deal too good to pass up

The tablet offers incredible value, so check out the deals below and save now!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may be heavily discounted at the official Samsung store right now, but it's not the only tablet from the lineup that's selling at a cheaper price.

Amazon is currently offering a $125 discount on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Tab S10+, letting you treat yourself to one for just under $876. And if you have a device to trade, hop over to Samsung.com, where you can save up to $500 with a trade-in. Plus, you can bundle it with the book cover keyboard and score 50% off the accessory as well.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

$125 off (12%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $125 discount on the 256GB model of the Galaxy Tab S10+ in Moonstone Gray, letting you get one for just under $876. This tablet is one of the best on the market, offering fast performance and a gorgeous display, backed by seven years of software updates. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save up to $500 with trade-in!

$499 99
$999 99
$500 off (50%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Tab S10+ at Samsung. You can save up to $500 with a trade-in or $120 without one. In addition, you can score a 50% discount on the book cover keyboard when bundling. So, don't waste time—save now!
Buy at Samsung


Just like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, our friend here also ranks among the best tablets on the market, and it's easy to see why. Thanks to its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB of RAM, it can handle anything from day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming to running demanding apps and games.

Meanwhile, its 12.4-inch AMOLED display delivers a pleasant viewing experience thanks to its 2800 x 1752 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. This makes it a top choice for watching movies and TV series on the go. And just like the more expensive Ultra model, it should receive software updates for up to seven years, making it a solid long-term investment.

All in all, both the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are unmissable right now, with the decision coming down to whether you need a tablet with a 12.4-inch screen or a device with a larger 14.6-inch display. So, if it's the former, don't miss out—grab one on Amazon or Samsung.com for less while you still can!

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless