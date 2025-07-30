Limited-time deal cuts 53% off the Galaxy Buds FE, letting you get a pair for just $46.99
Today is an incredible day to be a Galaxy user in the market for a new device. For instance, you can save up to $500 on the Galaxy Tab S10+ or up to $650 on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. And if you already have a great tablet but are looking for a new high-end phone, the Galaxy S25 is even more tempting, with a sweet $80 discount on Amazon or up to $493 off with a trade-in on Samsung.com.
But let's say you're a Samsung fan who wants to score a great deal on good-sounding Galaxy Buds. Well, surprise surprise, there's something for you too. Woot is offering a massive 53% discount on the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE. This lets you get a pair for only $46.99, down from their usual price of around $100.
It's worth noting that this is the international model, and because of that, you won't get the standard one-year manufacturer's warranty in the US. But don't let that stop you from pulling the trigger on this unmissable deal, as you still get a vendor-backed 12-month Samsung-equivalent warranty instead.
Plus, for just $46.99, the Galaxy Buds FE punch way above their weight, so it's not just about the discount. They deliver good sound and have pretty decent ANC for earbuds that cost well under $50. On top of that, you can use the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app to tailor the audio to your taste.
They also have solid battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8.5 hours with it turned off. With their case, their playback goes up to 21 hours.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds FE may not rank among the very best earbuds on the market, but they still deliver where it counts. Plus, at 53% off, they’re an insanely good deal. So don’t hesitate—save today!
