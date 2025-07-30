$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Limited-time deal cuts 53% off the Galaxy Buds FE, letting you get a pair for just $46.99

The earbuds deliver good sound and have effective ANC for the price. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds FE on a white background.
Today is an incredible day to be a Galaxy user in the market for a new device. For instance, you can save up to $500 on the Galaxy Tab S10+ or up to $650 on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. And if you already have a great tablet but are looking for a new high-end phone, the Galaxy S25 is even more tempting, with a sweet $80 discount on Amazon or up to $493 off with a trade-in on Samsung.com.

But let's say you're a Samsung fan who wants to score a great deal on good-sounding Galaxy Buds. Well, surprise surprise, there's something for you too. Woot is offering a massive 53% discount on the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE. This lets you get a pair for only $46.99, down from their usual price of around $100.

Galaxy Buds FE (International Model): Save 53%!

$46 99
$99 99
$53 off (53%)
You can grab the Galaxy Buds FE for 53% off at Woot! It's the international model, so no U.S. warranty, but you still get a 12-month seller-backed Samsung equivalent. The earbuds are a steal at their current price, so, don’t miss out!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite): Save 30% on Amazon!

$30 off (30%)
Alternatively, you can score the Galaxy Buds FE on Amazon, where they're selling at a $30 discount and can be yours for just under $70.
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that this is the international model, and because of that, you won't get the standard one-year manufacturer's warranty in the US. But don't let that stop you from pulling the trigger on this unmissable deal, as you still get a vendor-backed 12-month Samsung-equivalent warranty instead.

Plus, for just $46.99, the Galaxy Buds FE punch way above their weight, so it's not just about the discount. They deliver good sound and have pretty decent ANC for earbuds that cost well under $50. On top of that, you can use the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app to tailor the audio to your taste.

They also have solid battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8.5 hours with it turned off. With their case, their playback goes up to 21 hours.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds FE may not rank among the very best earbuds on the market, but they still deliver where it counts. Plus, at 53% off, they’re an insanely good deal. So don’t hesitate—save today!

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless