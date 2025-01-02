Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Sleek and powerful, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is now more affordable after a $200 discount

If you're searching for a new foldable phone with top-tier performance and a more affordable price tag, Motorola's flagship foldable, the Razr+ 2024, is heavily discounted on Amazon right now and fits the bill perfectly.

The retailer is selling it at a generous $200 discount, allowing you to snag a unit for just under $800. Granted, this isn't that sweet $240 markdown the e-commerce giant offered right before Christmas, but it's still pretty significant.

Motorola Razr+ (2024), green: Save $200 on Amazon!

Motorola's flagship foldable, the Razr Plus (2024), is on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $800. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes good-looking pictures, boasting a capable 50 MP main snapper. Act fast and save on this top-tier handset now while the offer lasts!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon
 

What's more, the phone is even great value for money at its current price, as its sleek look is complemented by a top-tier performance. Its high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM allow it to tackle any task you throw its way without any hiccups. Also, it comes with 256GB of storage, which should be plenty for most people.

We were equally impressed by its battery life during our review. Although its 4,000 mAh battery is small by today’s standards, our friend here lasts slightly over a day and a half on a single charge with moderate use.

Another strong area for Motorola's top-of-the-line foldable is the camera department. True, it comes with only two cameras on its back — a 50 MP main snapper and a 2X telephoto unit — and we can't really put it right along the best camera phones. However, its main snapper still takes beautiful photos with plenty of detail and pleasing colors.

In conclusion, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) packs a punch with solid performance, reliable battery life, and cameras that get the job done — all without costing an arm and a leg. With a $200 discount, it's a bargain for anyone looking for a powerful foldable at a lower price. So, don't wait and score one for much less than usual!
