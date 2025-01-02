Sleek and powerful, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is now more affordable after a $200 discount

Motorola Razr+ (2024), green: Save $200 on Amazon!

Motorola's flagship foldable, the Razr Plus (2024), is on sale for $200 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to get one for just under $800. The phone delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes good-looking pictures, boasting a capable 50 MP main snapper. Act fast and save on this top-tier handset now while the offer lasts!