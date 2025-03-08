Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could feature faster wired charging

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which will probably be known as the Razr+ (2025) outside of China, recently appeared on China's 3C website . This is a safety and qualification certification that most products sold in China must have. Consider it similar to the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) safety mark in the U.S. or the CE marking in Europe. The Razr 60 Ultra will be model number XT2551-3. The charger has a separate model number of MV-688N.





The website shows a 68W charger for the foldable device although we don't want to get fooled again. Last year's Razr 50 Ultra came with a 68W charger although the phone supported no higher than 45W wired charging. So the jury is out for now until we hear more about this from Motorola . Still, there is no doubt that the Lenovo unit is going all out for the next premium variant of the Razr considering that it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor. It will also include the Adreno 830 GPU and 12GB of RAM. You can expect the device to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and come with Android 15 out of the box.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 shows that the phone's cover screen will be similar to the one on the Razr 60 Ultra which covers the entire rear panel (when folded) with a screen except for cutouts surrounding the two camera lenses. The Razr 60 Ultra/Razr+ (2025) will be going up against the next iteration of Samsung's very popular foldable clamshell model which will be the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . Over the last few years, the Galaxy Flip Z model has been the most popular foldable. Interestingly, the latest render of theshows that the phone's cover screen will be similar to the one on the Razr 60 Ultra which covers the entire rear panel (when folded) with a screen except for cutouts surrounding the two camera lenses.









Speaking of the two cameras on the rear, we could see the Razr 60 Ultra equipped with a 50 MP main camera along with a 50 MP telephoto camera offering 2x optical zoom. The front-facing camera on the internal display will reportedly weigh in at 32 MP. The internal display, when opened, will be a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2640 resolution, a peak brightness of 1400 nit, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The Razr 60 Ultra will feature 256 GB of Universal Flash Storage 4.0 and keeping the lights on will be a 4000 mAh battery.





Assuming the rumored specs are legit, this variant of the Razr should have no problem with performance.