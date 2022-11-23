The unlocked Motorola Razr 5G is actually affordable now at a ginormous $800 discount





That Snapdragon 765 processor has obviously not gotten any better with time, and the same goes for the... imperfect hinge and divisive overall design including a large notch and distinctive chin, but the key original deal-breaking detail is arguably "fixed" now.

While the folding Motorola Razr 2 smartphone dropped from its obscene initial list price of $1,399.99 to $999.99 almost instantly a couple of years back, Amazon's hot new Black Friday 2022 discount is easily the highest to ever be offered by such a major US retailer with no strings attached.





For a presumably limited time only, you're looking at saving a massive 800 bucks on the unlocked Razr 5G variant of your choice from Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury, and Polished Graphite color options. At this new all-time low price, the 6.2-inch Android clamshell with a 2.7-inch external display almost delivers good holiday value.





Of course, we're not entirely sure that single 48MP rear camera, 20MP selfie shooter, tiny 2,800mAh battery, low-res P-OLED main screen, and Motorola 's iffy software support are enough to rival what today's best mid-range phones have to offer in the same departments.









If you've been meaning to try out a foldable smartphone and either can't afford or don't like how the Galaxy Z Flip family looks, now's definitely the time to take a leap of faith without breaking the bank.