Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

The unlocked Motorola Razr 5G is actually affordable now at a ginormous $800 discount

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The unlocked Motorola Razr 5G is actually affordable now at a ginormous $800 discount
Are you excited about the potential (eventual) US release of the long overdue third edition of Motorola's reimagined Razr but fear the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse might not suit your budget? Maybe you should still consider the (late) 2020-released Razr 5G mid-ranger.

That Snapdragon 765 processor has obviously not gotten any better with time, and the same goes for the... imperfect hinge and divisive overall design including a large notch and distinctive chin, but the key original deal-breaking detail is arguably "fixed" now.

Motorola razr (2020)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Three Colors
$800 off (57%)
Buy at Amazon

While the folding Motorola Razr 2 smartphone dropped from its obscene initial list price of $1,399.99 to $999.99 almost instantly a couple of years back, Amazon's hot new Black Friday 2022 discount is easily the highest to ever be offered by such a major US retailer with no strings attached.

For a presumably limited time only, you're looking at saving a massive 800 bucks on the unlocked Razr 5G variant of your choice from Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury, and Polished Graphite color options. At this new all-time low price, the 6.2-inch Android clamshell with a 2.7-inch external display almost delivers good holiday value.


Of course, we're not entirely sure that single 48MP rear camera, 20MP selfie shooter, tiny 2,800mAh battery, low-res P-OLED main screen, and Motorola's iffy software support are enough to rival what today's best mid-range phones have to offer in the same departments.

Then again, it's clearly not fair to compare the Motorola Razr 5G with, say, Google's Pixel 7 or Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE and even the incredibly affordable high-end OnePlus 10 Pro or Motorola's own Edge+ (2022) lack some of this bad boy's "exotic" appeal in a "modern" world of far too similar slab designs.

If you've been meaning to try out a foldable smartphone and either can't afford or don't like how the Galaxy Z Flip family looks, now's definitely the time to take a leap of faith without breaking the bank.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached
The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless