At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there

If you've always wanted to own a foldable smartphone, now is the perfect time to get one. Amazon is currently selling the affordable Razr (2023) at a massive 50% discount, allowing you to score a unit for just under $350. That's a whopping $350 saved if you act fast and take advantage of this offer right now.Due to its extremely affordable price tag, the Razr (2023) is the perfect phone to start living the foldable lifestyle and see if you're cut out for it. True, Motorola had to cut some corners to offer a foldable phone at such a budget price. That's why the Razr (2023) doesn't fall in the high-end phones category and is more of a mid-ranger.That said, its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board allow it to handle everyday tasks without a hitch. In addition, it takes good-looking photos with its 64MP main camera when there is plenty of light.It has a lot to offer in the battery department, too. Even with its relatively small 4,200mAh power cell, it can easily get you through the day without any top-ups. With lighter use, it might even last up to two days. When it's time to charge, the 30W fast charging can fill the tank in about 50 minutes.While it may not be as powerful as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or even the Razr+ (2024) , the Razr 2023 is a top pick for anyone wanting a capable foldable without spending a fortune. And truth be told, it's really hard to pass up with that massive $300 discount. So, don't miss out! Act fast and get yours with this offer now!