At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there

Motorola Razr (2023): Save $350 on Amazon!

The Motorola Razr (2023) is on sale at a sweet $350 markdown on Amazon. This means you can snag one for under $350. The phone delivers good mid-range performance thanks to its capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, it takes beautiful photos with its 64MP main camera, and it's a real steal at its current price. So, save on one now!