Motorola slashes the price of the Razr (2024), making it a no-brainer for foldable fans
The phone delivers speedy performance and is available at a bargain price from the official store. Act fast and save!
The 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) may be selling at a hefty discount right now, but it's still quite expensive. So, what do you do if you want to score a capable clamshell foldable at a price that won't break the bank? You go for the Razr (2024) instead.
We know, we know, it's an older phone—and we, the tech-savvy, don't usually like those. However, Motorola is currently selling it at a sweet $200 discount, bringing the price down to just $499.99. Furthermore, you can trade in your old phone for an extra $100 in savings. And if that's not enough, the manufacturer is tossing in a free case that would usually set you back about $50.
The Razr (2024) may no longer be the latest Razr phone, but don’t let that stop you from taking advantage of this deal. This bad boy still packs a punch, courtesy of its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. It can easily handle most tasks without breaking a sweat. On top of that, it rocks a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, delivering stunning visuals.
All in all, the Razr (2024) is still worth getting, and we encourage you to act fast and grab one now if you want a speedy clamshell foldable at a bargain price. Don’t miss out!
It also takes pretty decent photos with its 50 MP main camera, though you might notice occasional oversharpening, some loss of detail in bright areas, and a slight blue or green tint in certain pictures. Of course, given that this is a mid-ranger and that it's also a foldable — and those aren't among the best camera phones — we believe the camera performance is satisfactory, especially given the current price.
