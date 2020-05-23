Motorola Android

Alleged Motorola One Fusion+ press render leaks alongside key specs

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 23, 2020, 9:37 AM
Alleged Motorola One Fusion+ press render leaks alongside key specs
Motorola only introduced the premium Edge and Edge+ around one month ago but the company has already turned its attention to a newer smartphone – the Motorola Fusion+ – that’s expected to debut next month.

Four cameras and the Snapdragon 730


Shortly after the YouTube Device Report page was updated (via XDA Developers) with some important information about the new Motorola Fusion+, a seemingly official press render of the device has leaked.

The information reveals the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730, a chipset that’s only slightly slower than the Snapdragon 765 and one that has already been used inside the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Poco X2.

A reliable source claims there’s going to be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on offer as standard, although a 6/128GB variant is in the works too. There is no word on whether microSD card support is planned.

Completing the internal package will be a massive 5,000mAh battery per the listing and Android 10 pre-installed. That’ll be coupled with a 6.5-inch all-screen display that offers a 2340 x 1080p resolution and is presumably coupled with a pop-up camera system.

The aforementioned source believes the Motorola Fusion+ features several rear cameras including a 64-megapixel main shooter.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced & released
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced & released
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless