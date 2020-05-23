Alleged Motorola One Fusion+ press render leaks alongside key specs
Four cameras and the Snapdragon 730
Shortly after the YouTube Device Report page was updated (via XDA Developers) with some important information about the new Motorola Fusion+, a seemingly official press render of the device has leaked.
A reliable source claims there’s going to be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on offer as standard, although a 6/128GB variant is in the works too. There is no word on whether microSD card support is planned.
Completing the internal package will be a massive 5,000mAh battery per the listing and Android 10 pre-installed. That’ll be coupled with a 6.5-inch all-screen display that offers a 2340 x 1080p resolution and is presumably coupled with a pop-up camera system.
The aforementioned source believes the Motorola Fusion+ features several rear cameras including a 64-megapixel main shooter.