New Motorola Edge Plus deal makes it the best 5G phone to buy on Verizon now

After being released on Verizon just a week ago to a relatively little fanfare given the specs-to-price ratio, now the new Motorola Edge+ is getting a discount that makes it simply irresistible for anyone who is looking for high-end phone with mmWave 5G bands support.





In fact, by shaving $200 off the Motorola Edge+ already decent pricing, Verizon makes it the most enticing 5G phone you can currently buy on its network by a large margin, as it also throws in other standard freebies.









Here's how to get the best 5G phone deal on Verizon right now:





1. Sign up to purchase the Motorola Edge+ online to get the 20% price discount until June 3, 2020.

2. Add the Motorola Edge+ smartphone either at a full retail price to your cart, or with monthly device payments.

3. The $200 will be credited back to your account over 24 months.





This $200 promo discounts the Motorola Edge+ down to the irresistible $799 (or $33.33 a month) which is actually the price of the OnePlus 8 UW edition, while the Edge Plus offer much more. The best Motorola Edge+ for Verizon features:





5000mAh battery powering an FHD+ display

Snapdragon 865 and 12GB RAM

108MP main camera

Ultra fast 5G mmWave support

$999 price

Headphone jack





This combination of a giant battery pack with a frugal Full HD display has proven time and again to be a winner when it comes to battery life, and, thankfully, Moto didn't fall for the pixel density rat race.





Granted, the Galaxy S20 Ultra also has a 5000mAh battery but its 1440p display resolution and the rigid 120Hz refresh rate management put it at a disadvantage when it comes to battery life compared to the Edge+, not mention the $1400 price. Here's how the Edge+ stacks up against its immediate competitors:



Motorola Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro specs







As you can see, the Motorola Edge+ keeps up with the Galaxy S20 . Yes, its display isn't Quad HD and doesn't support 120Hz, but the S20 also has to switch to 1080p if you want the full 120Hz (at least for now). When it comes to battery and camera sets, however, the Motorola is the clear winner.

And while we're in the era of the true wireless earbuds , many still haven't replaced their favorite wired headphones. The Motorola Edge+ could be what they have been waiting to upgrade to. Sure, LG flagships still have the headphone jack as well, but they're not quite on par in other areas.





Best Verizon deals on the Motorola Edge Plus









You can get the Smoky Sangria or Thunder Grey Motorola Edge+ on Verizon for $999, and save half of the activation fee if you order online. In addition, customers who get a new line of service on select Unlimited plans can save up to $550 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in. Until June 3, Edge+ buyers get a $200 discount off the $999 list price as well, making the phone the best 5G model on Verizon you can buy.





Those who switch from another carrier to a select Verizon unlimited plan will also get a $150 Verizon e-gift card for a total savings of up to $700. Verizon also throws in the usual freebies like Stream TV, an Amazon Echo Dot and a smart plug.





For current Verizon customers on some unlimited plans the savings can be up to $250 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in with an upgrade, plus a free Disney+ year. Alternatively, you can get the Edge+ for $33.33 a month on a 24-month installment plan with the current discount to soothe your immediate outlay.