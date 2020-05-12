Key Motorola Moto E7 and One Vision Plus specs leak out





Motorola Moto E7

Motorola One Vision Plus

A recent Google Android Enterprise Directory listing reveals it will adopt a 6.3-inch display like its predecessor but replace the punch hole with a waterdrop notch. The accompanying image also suggests a shorter aspect ratio is planned.



Sitting on the inside is reportedly 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, down from 128GB on the original, coupled with Android 9 Pie. The operating system will most likely be updated to Android 10 by the time of launch, though.



There is no word on the chipset or pricing at this stage, unfortunately.



