Key Motorola Moto E7 and One Vision Plus specs leak out

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 12, 2020, 6:12 AM
Original Motorola One Vision

Motorola recently unveiled its first flagship smartphones in almost three years but that doesn’t mean the brand has forgotten about the budget segment. Motorola is already working on two new products and today their key specifications have leaked.

Motorola Moto E7


Replacing the entry-level Moto E6 in the coming months will be the Moto E7, which should represent a decent upgrade.

The phone is now powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset, which was previously used inside the Moto G7 series, instead of the slower Snapdragon 435 that Motorola adopted in the previous-gen model.

That is coupled with 2GB of RAM as standard and an unspecified amount of storage. The Moto E6 offered 16GB as standard and support for microSD cards, but hopefully the Moto E7 will stick with 32GB like the newer Moto E6S (2020).

Completing the setup looks set to be Android 10 and a tall 19:9 display complete with a 1520 x 720p resolution. Considering the aspect ratio and price, buyers should expect a small notch above the screen and a thicker chin.

Motorola One Vision Plus


The Motorola One Vision debuted around one year ago and now the company in question is developing a successor dubbed the One Vision Plus.

A recent Google Android Enterprise Directory listing reveals it will adopt a 6.3-inch display like its predecessor but replace the punch hole with a waterdrop notch. The accompanying image also suggests a shorter aspect ratio is planned.

Sitting on the inside is reportedly 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, down from 128GB on the original, coupled with Android 9 Pie. The operating system will most likely be updated to Android 10 by the time of launch, though.

There is no word on the chipset or pricing at this stage, unfortunately.

