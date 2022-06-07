 Excellent new deals make the Lenovo Tab P11 cheaper than ever in several versions - PhoneArena
Excellent new deals make the Lenovo Tab P11 cheaper than ever in several versions

Excellent new deals make the Lenovo Tab P11 cheaper than ever in several versions
Another day, another killer deal on a feature-packed Lenovo tablet. Although slightly older and/or humbler than the Yoga Tab 11, IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3, Yoga Tab 13, and Chromebook Duet 5 offered for sale at special prices just in the last month or so, the Android-based Tab P11 also feels pretty compelling right now in two different configurations, as well as a productivity-enhancing bundle.

Digital hoarders will probably be delighted to see the 128GB storage variant of this 11-inch mid-ranger go for $169.99 instead of its $279.99 list price, which is only 10 bucks higher than the entry-level 64 gig model at the time of this writing, making the latter not really worth a lot of attention from many prospective buyers.

Lenovo Tab P11

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM
$100 off (38%)
$159 99
$259 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11

128GB Storage, 4GB RAM
$110 off (39%)
$169 99
$279 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11

128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Precision Pen 2 and Keyboard Included
$160 off (40%)
$239 99
$399 99
Buy at Lenovo

Both versions come with the same admittedly unremarkable 4GB RAM count, mind you, as well as a microSD card slot allowing you to easily expand the aforementioned internal storage space, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood, decently sharp 2000 x 1200 IPS display with fairly thin bezels, and no less than four Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers for a surprisingly solid multimedia experience.

At $159.99 and up, the Lenovo Tab P11 directly rivals Amazon's Fire HD 10 for the title of best Android tablet to buy on a tight budget... while holding some crystal clear advantages in a number of key departments.

This ultra-affordable bad boy on sale for a presumably limited time only at heftier than ever discounts is overall faster, arguably handsomer, and generally better-equipped than its non-Google Play-supporting alternative, not to mention it also charges faster and lasts longer between charges.

On top of everything, you can currently purchase the Tab P11 alongside a Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and full-sized keyboard as well at a combined price of $239.99 after a massive total discount of 160 bucks. As you can imagine, that's a completely unprecedented deal unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon (if ever).
