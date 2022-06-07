Excellent new deals make the Lenovo Tab P11 cheaper than ever in several versions





Digital hoarders will probably be delighted to see the 128GB storage variant of this 11-inch mid-ranger go for $169.99 instead of its $279.99 list price, which is only 10 bucks higher than the entry-level 64 gig model at the time of this writing, making the latter not really worth a lot of attention from many prospective buyers.

Lenovo Tab P11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM $100 off (38%) $159 99 $259 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM $110 off (39%) $169 99 $279 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Precision Pen 2 and Keyboard Included $160 off (40%) $239 99 $399 99 Buy at Lenovo





Both versions come with the same admittedly unremarkable 4GB RAM count, mind you, as well as a microSD card slot allowing you to easily expand the aforementioned internal storage space, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood, decently sharp 2000 x 1200 IPS display with fairly thin bezels, and no less than four Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers for a surprisingly solid multimedia experience.





At $159.99 and up, the Lenovo Tab P11 directly rivals Amazon's Fire HD 10 for the title of best Android tablet to buy on a tight budget... while holding some crystal clear advantages in a number of key departments.





This ultra-affordable bad boy on sale for a presumably limited time only at heftier than ever discounts is overall faster, arguably handsomer, and generally better-equipped than its non-Google Play-supporting alternative, not to mention it also charges faster and lasts longer between charges.





On top of everything, you can currently purchase the Tab P11 alongside a Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and full-sized keyboard as well at a combined price of $239.99 after a massive total discount of 160 bucks. As you can imagine, that's a completely unprecedented deal unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon (if ever).