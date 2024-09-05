Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Motorola formally introduces the vanilla Moto S50 mid-ranger

By
Motorola
Motorola Moto S50
Motorola Moto S50 | Image credit: Motorola
Motorola has just launched the Moto S50 in China, a rebranded version of the Moto Edge 50 Neo, but a completely different device than the Moto S50 Neo, which made its debut back in June.

But first, it’s worth mentioning that the Moto S50 is exclusively available in China, but international customers can also pick it up in the form of Moto Edge 50 Neo. The Moto S50 Neo is available in three Pantone-branded colors and two memory versions (12/256GB and 12/512GB). The cheapest model costs $310 / €280, while the expensive variant is available for $350 / €320. Both versions can be purchased via Lenovo's official online store.

The biggest difference between the Moto S50 and Moto S50 Neo is the chipset inside. The former comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, whereas the latter packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU.

Another major difference is the display. The vanilla model sports a smaller 6.36-inch LTPO P-OLED display with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate, while the Moto S50 Neo has a bigger 6.7-inch P-OLED display with the same features.

Also, the newly introduced Moto S50 packs a triple camera (50MP main + 10MP telephoto + 13MP ultra-wide), while the Moto S50 Neo comes with a dual camera (50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide).

Last but not least, the Moto S50 is powered by a 4310 mAh battery, which is much smaller than Moto S50 Neo’s 5,000 mAh battery. Not to mention that the vanilla model lacks microSD card slot for memory expansion.

On the bright side, the Moto S50 Neo is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It also packs a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, under-display fingerprint sensor, and runs on Android 14.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

