Behold Motorola's impending Moto G84 5G mid-ranger in its first gorgeous leaked renders

Do you know the 5G-enabled Moto G84 handset we mentioned in passing earlier today in that article dedicated (almost) entirely to the presumably fast-approaching G54 5G model

Well, it appears that it's (already) time to put the spotlight on this largely mysterious other Android mid-ranger Motorola is probably working on for a launch in the near future. Although we still have no idea when the G84 5G is supposed to come out, where, and how much it will cost, the phone is rendered today by the always reliable Evan Blass in a trio of decidedly eye-catching paint jobs.

In addition to said color options, which could be described as a light gray (or maybe dirty white hue), dark gray (or light black), and... Viva Magenta, these super-high-quality images also reveal the presence of a primary 50MP camera with OIS and massive 2.0 micron pixels on the back of the upcoming Moto G84 5G.

The main rear-facing shooter will be accompanied by a similarly large secondary sensor... that we don't really know anything about at this time, while the side buttons seem to suggest fingerprint recognition will be performed directly on the handset's screen.


An under-display fingerprint sensor would represent an important (albeit somewhat divisive) upgrade over both last year's Moto G82 and this year's G73. And no, in case you're wondering, there's no such thing as a Moto G83 to foreshadow the G84.

Despite what the names might tell you, the Moto G84 5G is expected to pack a smaller 5,000mAh battery than the 6,000mAh G54 5G monster, although that's obviously not a detail that we can confirm or debunk with the help of these freshly leaked product depictions.

What we can say is that the G84 looks arguably more "premium" than the G54 at first glance, especially in Pantone's color of the year, which Motorola has previously used for other super-stylish devices like the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 40

There's a good chance the Moto G84 5G will also be offered in at least one "Vegan Leather" option, which would help further set this thing apart from pretty much all of the best mid-range phones available today. 

