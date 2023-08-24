These are the detailed specs and official launch date of Motorola's Moto G84 5G mid-ranger





This undoubtedly affordable 6.55-inch phone aims to put "all eyes on you" with a surprisingly premium and refined design next month, regionally launching on September 1 before presumably expanding to other territories around the world at unspecified future dates.

A super-colorful screen, gorgeous paint jobs, and a distinctive finish





How do you make a new Android-based model stand out in today's hugely crowded and incredibly competitive mid-range smartphone landscape? An eye-catching hue you can distinguish and recognize from a mile away feels like a pretty good start, which is where Pantone's 2023 color of the year comes in.





Of course, the Moto G84 will not be the first-ever mobile device to be made available in "Viva Magenta", as last year's Edge 30 Fusion walked so this year's Edge 40 could run and then pass the (colorful) baton to this next addition to the uber-popular Moto G line.









If you don't really want "all eyes" to be on you wherever you go, you'll be able to choose a slightly lower-profile "Marshmallow Blue" or "Midnight Blue" shade for your upcoming 5G-enabled G84. Then again, the "ultra premium" vegan leather finish guarantees your budget-friendly new phone will still be very easily recognizable (and enviable), especially when you also consider its super-thin screen bezels and high-quality display.





The 6.55-inch pOLED panel will not only support 120Hz refresh rate functionality for silky smooth gaming and video playing, also rocking state-of-the-art 10-bit technology allowing you to experience "over one billion shades of color", as well as peak brightness levels of 1300 nits. Wait, are we sure this thing is going to fall into the affordable category to begin with?

Cameras, processor, memory, battery, and more





Yes, we know all of that stuff already (weirdly enough, minus the megapixel count of the "versatile" front camera), and at least one important detail does suggest Motorola will be able to keep the price point relatively low here.





We're talking about the now-confirmed Snapdragon 695 processor, which is identical to what can be found inside last year's Moto G82 5G . That's definitely a little disappointing, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the Moto G84 5G will apparently jump to an extremely generous 12GB RAM count and 256 gigs of internal storage space.









It's currently unclear if other configurations will also be released in India after September 1, but it feels safe to guess that no G84 variants are (officially) headed for markets like the US.





That's also pretty disappointing, especially considering the hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 30W charging capabilities confirmed to reside under the Moto G84 5G's hood as well. On the impending handset's back, you will find a no doubt very capable 50MP primary camera with OIS joined by an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor.





Then there's Android 13 on the software side of things, which Motorola guarantees will be updated to Android 14 ... and presumably nothing further. In the audio department, a couple of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound technology will make sure to enhance your content consumption experience, and last but not necessarily least, the G84 5G is rated IP54 for protection against water splashes and spills but not full-on immersion.



