The exceptionally well-equipped Moto G64 5G mid-ranger is even more affordable than expected





But that's where we come in today, reminding you that this impressively feature-packed handset is also coming soon, at least in India. But that's where we come in today, reminding you that this impressively feature-packed handset is also coming soon, at least in India. As revealed last week , the 5G-enabled Moto G64 is the world's first smartphone powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7025 processor, and perhaps more importantly, that decidedly mid-end chip is backed by a simply outstanding 6,000mAh battery promising "segment-leading" endurance between charges.





Said charges are performed at excellent speeds of up to 33W, mind you, and the photography skills are marketed as "best in segment" too thanks to a "shake-free" 50MP primary rear-facing camera equipped with optical image stabilization. Believe it or not, all of that (and much more) can be yours... in India starting at the rough equivalent of $180.





Yes, an entry-level 128GB storage variant of the Moto G64 5G also packing 8GB RAM is priced at a measly Rs. 14,999, with an extra 2000 rupees buying you four more gigs of memory and twice that local digital hoarding room. To be perfectly clear, Motorola (and exclusive regional retail partner Flipkart ) will be charging a little more than $200 (Rs. 16,999, to be exact) for a whopping 12GB RAM and a more than respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space.



Power through the day with ease! The #MotoG64 5G boasts a Segment’s Best 6000mAh battery, delivering powerful performance for all your needs.



Sale starting on 23rd April @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and all leading retail stores. #UnleashTheBeast — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 17, 2024



With all of this in mind, you may need to be among the first people in the country to order the G64 5G on April 23, when the handset is actually scheduled to start selling. Elsewhere, we can probably expect (or at least hope) to see the incredibly affordable phone released in Europe (sooner or later), with US availability unfortunately looking highly unlikely.





When you consider all the aforementioned specs, as well as the Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support of that 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, there's only one conclusion to reach: this is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones in the world today.





On top of everything else, the Moto G64 5G is set to be made available in a trio of undeniably stunning Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac colors. This is obviously not a vegan leather affair because you can't possibly have it all for under $200, but the value you do get is pretty much unbeatable.