The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is here, sporting stylish looks and Moto AI
Motorola has now unveiled its next-gen Edge series, including the stylish Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The phone is the perfect mix of looking great while keeping some raw power under the hood. On top of all that, just like all the big players on the market right now, the phone comes equipped with generative AI to make your experience even better.
As for the display, the device is sporting a big and beautiful 6.7-inch 144Hz pOLED display with Super HD resolution and HDR10+ certification for gorgeous colors.
Design and display
Let's first discuss the looks of the 'middle brother' of the Moto Edge flagship family. It comes with contoured edges and a sandblasted aluminum frame for comfort and portability.
You can pick between three colors. Black Beauty gives you a seamless and elegant look. Then, we have Luxe Lavender that's a sophisticated purple color painted with a matching frame. Both these colors come with the smooth and silky vegan leather finish that offers quite the premium feel.
The third color option is quite the wild one - called Moonlight, at first glance it can pretty much look like you've found this phone in an Egyptian tomb... However, upon examining the color further, you can see it's a pretty artistic look with loads of visual texture. For many, I reckon that'd be cool. It also features the special edition pearl finish for a soft feel.
Apart from interesting colors, the Moto Edge 50 Pro maintains a similar look to its predecessor, the Edge 40 Pro, with some design tweaks. For one, we have now a slightly bigger camera bump, but it blends better with the rest of the body.
As for the display, the device is sporting a big and beautiful 6.7-inch 144Hz pOLED display with Super HD resolution and HDR10+ certification for gorgeous colors.
Features: moto AI is here
Just like the rest of the Edge phones Motorola announced today, the Edge 50 Pro comes with Moto AI. The AI experience is present almost everywhere on the phone: from camera features (with advancements in image quality) to navigation and search. In the coming weeks, you'll also be able to use Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and other fun AI tools in Google Photos.
Also, we have some specific camera-centric Moto AI features on board as well:
- Photo Enhancement Engine: AI applies settings from multiple shooting modes to ensure the best shot;
- Adaptive Stabilization: AI determines the speed of movement and adjusts the stabilization level;
- Auto Focus Tracking: uses AI to keep the subject in focus;
- Style Sync: extend your style to your device by uploading a picture of the pattern on your outfit to generate unique images with AI;
- Long exposure mode: you can use long exposure to capture motion and light in a creative way.
Camera and Hardware
Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, an upper mid-range chip that should be more than capable of handling most tasks, including gaming, high-resolution videos, and fast file transfers.
The phone is equipped with 12 gigs of RAM for smooth multitasking and 512GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery, which is the standard for a smaller flagship. You also get to experience 125W TurboPower wired charging (select countries to get the charger in the box!) and 50W Turbo Power wireless charging.
Now, let's talk a bit about its camera. Equipped with a 50MP main camera with a very wide aperture (f/1.4) it should be able to deliver great and detailed photos and improved low-light shots. Complementing the main sensor we have a 10MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with also has Macro Vision (you can get as close as 3cm from the object).
Of course, the camera experience will benefit from the Moto AI features mentioned above as well.
Price and availability
The Edge 50 Pto will be available for select European Markets with a starting price of 699 Euros. The device will also be on sale to select Latin American markets, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, and will roll out to Asia and Oceania.
As for the U.S., Motorola may (or may not) follow the strategy for its Edge series from previous years here as well. That would mean that we could see the Edge 50 Pro rebranded as the Edge Plus (2024) in the U.S. For now, though, we don't have exact release dates or pricing for an American release, so don't get too hyped just yet.
