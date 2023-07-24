Motorola’s affordable Moto G14 finally has a release date
Motorola’s next affordable smartphone, the Moto G14 is coming sooner than we expected. The device that leaked last week has been confirmed to arrive in India next month. According to Indian retailer Flipkart, pre-bookings for the Moto G14 will open on August 1, but no clear launch date has been unveiled yet.
In the camera front, the Moto G14 is surprisingly good thanks to a 50-megpaixel quad pixel camera system with both macro and night vision. Also, the 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support promises to offer up to 34 hours of talk time, 94 hours of music playback, or up to 16 hours of video watching.
Other highlights of the phone that have been confirmed by Flipkart include IP52 water-repellent design, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition and dual SIM support, as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.
When it comes to software, the Moto G14 will ship with Android 13 out of the box, but Motorola guarantees that the phone will receive an upgrade to Android 14, along with security updates for up to 3 years. This is pretty standard for affordable smartphones like the Moto G14, so it’s nothing out of the ordinary.
Even so, the timeframe between pre-booking and actual market release is usually very small, so it’s safe to say that Indian customers won’t have to wait that long to get their hands on their pre-ordered Moto G14 units. It’s also important to add that the Moto G14 will reportedly (via plafuldroid)be available for purchase in India for 10,000 INR ($120), in four different colors: beige, blue, black, and gold.
As far as specs go, the phone’s official webpage on Flipkart mentions that Moto G14 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a “powerful” UNISOC T616 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).
