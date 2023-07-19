Motorola’s next G series phone has just been leaked
It appears that Motorola is gearing up to launch yet another affordable smartphone, the Moto G14. Several marketing pictures have just been leaked along with some of the phone’s key specs. As a G series phone, the Moto G14 will be quite affordable, something that’s reflected in the specs too.
The folks over at TheTechOutlook have just published pictures of the Moto G14 and judging by what we’re seeing, this feels like a pretty standard entry-level Android smartphone. Although it’s quite thick, the large display with thin bezel, along with the waterdrop that houses the front camera make it look a bit better than most entry-level devices.
One other thing confirmed by the leaked marketing materials is the 5,000 mAh battery, which is said to features support for 20W fast charging. Other highlights of the phone include a dual camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel main camera and another one that probably has a much smaller 8- or 2-megapixel module, Dolby Atmos support, fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Since Motorola has already prepared the marketing materials for the Moto G14, we expect the phone to be introduced very soon. We’re probably going to see this one going global, although its availability might be limited to just a few regions at launch.
Under the plastic cover, the Moto G14 is completely unimpressive, but that’s no wonder considering this is a G series phone. For starters, the handset will be equipped with an octa-core processor, paired with 128GB of storage. There’s no information about the amount of RAM, but it’s not impossible to have both 4 and 6GB RAM versions available at launch.
Unfortunately, we have no information about the size of the display, so your guess is as good as ours. The Moto G14 will run Android 13 and will be available in four colors: beige, black, blue, and gold.
