This is most likely the refined design of the highly anticipated Moto G Stylus (2024) mid-ranger





If you're with us on that, odds are you're at the very least curious if not excited about the next entry into the undoubtedly successful Moto G Stylus line. Motorola 's aptly named Moto G Stylus (2024) will almost certainly be the year's lone new budget-friendly soldier to wield a handy pen out the box, which automatically makes this upcoming 6.5-incher more interesting than 99 percent of the devices in its price bracket.

An important design refresh and a number of key upgrades





With the main differentiator between the G Stylus (2024) and all other With the main differentiator between the G Stylus (2024) and all other budget 5G phones around quickly out of the way, let's talk a little (more) about what will (likely) set this thing apart from its predecessor(s).













Of course, we don't need to read anything (in English or Czech) to see that Motorola is going with a decidedly more elegant design this year (at least based on the above "on-leaked" renders), with a seemingly larger rear-facing camera module that's more naturally integrated into the handset's back panel, slightly sharper edges overall, and sadly, pretty much the same screen bezels as before.





But that's unlikely to prove a major deal breaker for hardcore fans of stylus-packing Moto phones, and the same goes for the seemingly unchanged all-plastic construction.





While Motorola released both 5G-enabled and 4G LTE-only variants of the G Stylus last year, it sounds like there will be a single 2024 model naturally capable of connecting to the fastest mobile networks all around the world.





Compared to the "regular" non-5G-supporting Moto G Stylus (2023), the 2024 generation is unsurprisingly expected to bump up the display resolution to the Full HD+ mark (2200 x 1080 pixels) while also offering more storage space (128 vs 64GB) and packing a currently unknown Snapdragon processor and RAM count.





The 5,000mAh battery capacity will predictably stay the same, which actually sounds like a decent feat considering the expected 190-gram weight and 8.09mm thickness of the Moto G Stylus (2024). Both those numbers are down from the 2023 edition, which is obviously a good thing, and so is the rumored addition of optical image stabilization to the 50MP primary camera on this presumably affordable bad boy's back. The 5,000mAh battery capacity will predictably stay the same, which actually sounds like a decent feat considering the expected 190-gram weight and 8.09mm thickness of the Moto G Stylus (2024). Both those numbers are down from the 2023 edition, which is obviously a good thing, and so is the rumored addition of optical image stabilization to the 50MP primary camera on this presumably affordable bad boy's back.

Pricing and release date expectations





If you're wondering exactly how much the G Stylus (2024) with 5G could cost when it eventually reaches store shelves, our simple and honest answer is... that we have no idea.









But we can definitely venture what we feel is a fairly educated guess of $350 based on the $400 recommended price of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) with 256GB storage in the US. Keep in mind that that 400 bucks also buys you a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and because there's a chance the G Stylus (2024) will settle for a 90Hz-limited 6.5-inch panel, we could see its price point go down to $300 or even less.





Once again, those are mere guesstimates based on what's currently rumored and what recent history suggests, and the same goes for a presumed but far from etched in stone May 2024 launch timeframe.