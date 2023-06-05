Motorola's ultra-affordable Moto G Stylus (2023) is even cheaper after its first-ever discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like pen-wielding handsets but can't really afford (or simply don't want) Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra (or S22 Ultra)? Surprisingly or not, Motorola has you covered with a vast array of (slightly) different mid-rangers at reasonable prices, making your buying decision today pretty difficult... but for all the right reasons.
If you also can't afford the latest 5G-enabled addition to the Moto G Stylus family and don't want to opt for a 4G LTE-only model from 2022, a non-5G-capable 2023 device just so happens to be on sale at a small discount right now.
Simply named the Moto G Stylus (2023), this relatively modest 6.5-incher normally costs $199.99, which actually makes Motorola and Amazon's first-ever $20 markdown feel fairly significant in addition to absolutely noteworthy (pun intended).
You're looking at a one month-old phone here, mind you, released running Android 13 on the software side of things while packing a decently powerful (for that list price, at least) octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
Although the built-in pen is without a doubt the key selling point here, allowing the most cash-strapped Android fans around to jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork, and navigate the user interface in a fun, elegant, and effortless way, the Moto G Stylus (2023) also shines in the battery life department thanks to a large 5,000mAh cell and energy-efficient (read low-res) IPS LCD screen.
Said frugal display does support fancy 90Hz refresh rate technology as well, and for one of the cheapest unlocked Motorola smartphones in the US, this thing definitely doesn't look bad on the outside while also rocking a decent dual rear-facing camera system headlined by a 50MP primary shooter.
