Budget notetaker Moto G Stylus 2022 drops to an even lower price

Technological advancements mean that budget phones have gotten a lot better. In fact, if you can't live without features that were considered essential not too long ago, you should go for an entry-level phone instead of a high-end handset. If you want a solid dirt-cheap phone with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is on sale.

Premium phones with price tags in excess of $1,000 continue to gain flashy features that you may use once in your life - such as insane zooming capabilities and apps you aren't allowed to delete - but are shedding important features and doing away with accessories.

Moto G Stylus 2022 6GB 128GB

6.8 inches LCD 90Hz screen | Mediatek Helio G88 chip | microSD slot | 3.5mm headphone jack | 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth cameras | 5,000mAh battery
$130 off (43%)
$169 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you are irked by this behavior, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is just the phone for you. It has a large 6.8 inches screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 is still stuck with a 60Hz screen.

It's powered by the Helio G88 and while the performance is not chart-topping, it's not slow by any means. It also helps that the phone has 6GB of RAM so performance is mostly decent, though you may experience lags and jitters sometimes, which is an acceptable trade-off at this price.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and lasts two days on a single charge. The phone comes with a charger, something that's no longer bundled as a free accessory by most other smartphone makers. 

It has a triple camera array with a 50MP main camera and takes fairly good photos and even has a night mode.

As the name implies, the Moto G Stylus comes with a stylus. The device also has a headphone jack and a microSD slot. The phone was promised three years of software updates.

The 128GB Moto G Stylus 2022 costs $299.99 but Best Buy is currently selling it for $169.99, giving you an opportunity to save $130.

Get it if you want a reliable, no-frills phone which is very affordable and has all the essential features.

