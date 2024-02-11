Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The Moto G 5G 2023 is now an even better deal for the frugal enthusiast with that sweet discount on Amazon

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G 5G 2023 is now an even better deal for the frugal enthusiast with that sweet discount on
We, as tech enthusiasts, love expensive, super, ultra, mega-powerful smartphones with gazillion cameras that take photos with out-of-this-world picture quality. And while phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the OnePlus 12 may make us feel like small kids enjoying their favorite toys, sometimes opting for a budget phone is the smartest financial decision despite our hearts saying that we should go for one of these powerhouses.

After all, it's better to go for a more budget-friendly smartphone if you are in need of a second phone or using your primary handset for only web browsing and watching TikTok. And now, you can snag an awesome pocket-friendly phone at an even lower price by taking advantage of this deal.

Amazon is currently selling the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 at a sweet 32% discount, allowing you to save $80 on this already pretty affordable smartphone if you are quick enough and grab one through this offer while it's still up for grabs.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $80!

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is currently on sale for $80 off its price on Amazon. The phone has decent performance, awesome battery life, and is now an even bigger value for money!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Save $80 at Motorola!

The Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 is also available for $80 off its price at Motorola. Trade in your old phone for additional savings.
$80 off (32%)
$169 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola


The Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 may not be a powerlifter, but the modest Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM on board, give it enough horsepower to deal with daily stuff like web browsing and video streaming without issues. However, multitasking and running demanding apps on this bad boy are a no-go.

On the camera front, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 sports a 48MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can take surprisingly good-looking photos as long as there is plenty of light. Otherwise, the pictures aren't of stellar quality, which is completely normal for such a budget phone. Moreover, both sensors can capture videos at up to 1080p at 30fps.

The biggest selling point of budget phones is their battery life. And as a proper budget phone, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 can last as much as two days on a single charge thanks to its huge 5,000 mAh battery on board.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Federal judge is forcing Musk to talk with the SEC again over his purchase of Twitter
Federal judge is forcing Musk to talk with the SEC again over his purchase of Twitter
Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month
Check out some of the upcoming features coming to eligible Pixel models next month
Become more zen with the powerful ASUS Zenfone 10 now at its best price on Amazon
Become more zen with the powerful ASUS Zenfone 10 now at its best price on Amazon
It's not too late to grab the premium Garmin Forerunner 945 at killer discounts on Walmart
It's not too late to grab the premium Garmin Forerunner 945 at killer discounts on Walmart
Huge new Walmart sale slashes a massive 200 bucks off the Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE
Huge new Walmart sale slashes a massive 200 bucks off the Apple Watch Series 8 with 4G LTE
Now's your chance to maximize your savings on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage
Now's your chance to maximize your savings on the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 512GB of storage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless