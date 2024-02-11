The Moto G 5G 2023 is now an even better deal for the frugal enthusiast with that sweet discount on Amazon
We, as tech enthusiasts, love expensive, super, ultra, mega-powerful smartphones with gazillion cameras that take photos with out-of-this-world picture quality. And while phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the OnePlus 12 may make us feel like small kids enjoying their favorite toys, sometimes opting for a budget phone is the smartest financial decision despite our hearts saying that we should go for one of these powerhouses.
Amazon is currently selling the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 at a sweet 32% discount, allowing you to save $80 on this already pretty affordable smartphone if you are quick enough and grab one through this offer while it's still up for grabs.
The Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 may not be a powerlifter, but the modest Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM on board, give it enough horsepower to deal with daily stuff like web browsing and video streaming without issues. However, multitasking and running demanding apps on this bad boy are a no-go.
On the camera front, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 sports a 48MP main shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can take surprisingly good-looking photos as long as there is plenty of light. Otherwise, the pictures aren't of stellar quality, which is completely normal for such a budget phone. Moreover, both sensors can capture videos at up to 1080p at 30fps.
The biggest selling point of budget phones is their battery life. And as a proper budget phone, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 can last as much as two days on a single charge thanks to its huge 5,000 mAh battery on board.
After all, it's better to go for a more budget-friendly smartphone if you are in need of a second phone or using your primary handset for only web browsing and watching TikTok. And now, you can snag an awesome pocket-friendly phone at an even lower price by taking advantage of this deal.
