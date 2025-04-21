Motorola’s next non-phone products look quite stylish in leaked pictures
Motorola made headlines quite a few times lately, as the US-based company released a few mid-range smartphones and is about to launch even more in the coming weeks.
But we’re not here to talk about Motorola’s phones, but something entirely different: smartwatches and earphones. As many of you probably know already, Motorola isn’t just about phones, but wearable and accessories too.
Now, let’s start with the Motorola Loop buds because they look much more interesting than the smartwatch. Featuring a C-bridge design, Motorola Loop earbuds have been made to look like earrings, which is both unusual and stylish at the same time.
The pictures also reveal the Motorola Loop earbuds will be available in at least two colors: beige and green. Once again, these are unusual colors for a pair of earbuds, but nothing seems usual for the Motorola Loop, so the colors come in line with the non-traditional design.
The one shown in the image makes the Motorola Watch Fit a rather sporty smartwatch, but there’s probably going to be some classy ones available too.
Sadly, there are no details about the Motorola Loop and Motorola Watch Fit release date and prices, but we suspect we won’t have to wait too long for an official announcement.
In the not-so-distant future, Motorola is expected to launch a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds: Motorola Watch Fit and Motorola Loop. Images of both devices have been leaked recently, which suggests an announcement is not far away.
According to the source, Motorola Loop have been designed to offer an open ear listening experience. They’re powered by Bose and support Moto AI features. As seen in the pictures, they come with what appear to be Swarovski crystals etched on the band that links the two ends of the earbuds.
Motorola Loop earbuds | Images credits: YTECHB
The pictures also reveal the Motorola Loop earbuds will be available in at least two colors: beige and green. Once again, these are unusual colors for a pair of earbuds, but nothing seems usual for the Motorola Loop, so the colors come in line with the non-traditional design.
Moving on to the Motorola Watch Fit, this looks very much like an Apple Watch. The smartwatch is a bit on the thicker side and features a large button on the right side frame.
It’s supposed to come with various tracking support and health measurements features, but nothing that would make it stand out. This is unlikely to come in different colors, but we’re pretty sure the straps for the smartwatch will come in many colors and designs.
Motorola Watch Fit | Images credits: YTECHB
