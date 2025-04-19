Motorola continues to promote the April 24th unveiling of the "mouth watering" Razr+ (2025)









The Motorola Razr+ (2025) will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP), the same chip that drives the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra . The phone will be equipped with as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The internal display will reportedly hit the 7-inch mark for the first time and the LTPO AMOLED screen will feature a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of brightness.

The external LTPO AMOLED display will weigh in at 4 inches and can refresh up to 165 times per second. It also will deliver up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The camera array includes a 50MP primary rear-facing camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP single front-facing camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 4700mAh battery that charges at 68W wired and 30W wirelessly. That is a nice hike from the 4000mAh battery used on the 2024 Razr+.



Android 15 will be pre-installed on the phone which is a little disappointing although it seems likely that Android 16 will not be released by the time April 24th comes around.





Unfolded, the Razr+ (2025) measures 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.29mm. Closed, the phone measures 88.12 x 73.99 x 15.69mm. The device will tip the scale at 199 grams. Connectivity options for the Razr+ (2025) include Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C.



