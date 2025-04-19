Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Motorola continues to promote the April 24th unveiling of the "mouth watering" Razr+ (2025)

By
Motorola
Render of the Motorola Razr+(2025) in green against a green background.
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) will be introduced on April 24th according to a new video posted by Motorola in a tweet. Known outside the U.S. as the Razr 60 Ultra, the video shows the device open to the point that it resembles the letter "A" and the Lenovo unit says that "the future of flip is coming." A leaked spec sheet for the phone indicates that this is not just hyperbole from the manufacturer.

The Motorola Razr+ (2025) will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP), the same chip that drives the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone will be equipped with as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The internal display will reportedly hit the 7-inch mark for the first time and the LTPO AMOLED screen will feature a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of brightness.


The external LTPO AMOLED display will weigh in at 4 inches and can refresh up to 165 times per second. It also will deliver up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The camera array includes a 50MP primary rear-facing camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP single front-facing camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 4700mAh battery that charges at 68W wired and 30W wirelessly. That is a nice hike from the 4000mAh battery used on the 2024 Razr+. 

Android 15 will be pre-installed on the phone which is a little disappointing although it seems likely that Android 16 will not be released by the time April 24th comes around.

Unfolded, the Razr+ (2025) measures 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.29mm. Closed, the phone measures 88.12 x 73.99 x 15.69mm. The device will tip the scale at 199 grams. Connectivity options for the Razr+ (2025) include Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C.

I don't know about you, but my mouth was watering just typing these rumored specs and if they are true, you can be sure that the Razr+ (2025) is going to be a tough challenger for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Motorola is hoping that it has improved the specs of its top-of-the-line Razr enough to grab some new customers at the expense of Sammy's popular flip phone.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

