The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store

Isn't it lovely when you can buy flagship phones at mid-range prices? It sure is, and that's why we're sharing this brilliant Edge+ (2023) promo. Believe it or not, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone remains at its October Prime Day price, and you can buy it for 44% off at the Motorola Store.

Save $350 on the Motorola Edge+ (2023)!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) continues to sell like hot cakes at its new best price. This bad boy is now 44% off at the official store, landing it at the price of a mid-range phone. Keep in mind that the promo isn't exclusive for the Motorola Store, and you can also find it at other merchants.
$350 off (44%)
$449 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Yep, we first saw the $350 discount appearing on Amazon exclusively for Prime members. But it's now open to everyone, allowing any Motorola phone fan to get an upgrade without breaking the bank. Mind you, it's not just Motorola.com selling this bad boy at such an irresistible discount. You can find it at the same sub-$450 asking price at Amazon and Best Buy.

The Edge+ (2023) may not be as popular as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it's no slouch at running games, taking great-looking Portrait mode photos, and more. Plus, it offers plenty of screen real estate for you to engage with. This Android phone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with ultra-smooth 165Hz max refresh rates.

What about the camera? The truth is that photos taken with it look great, but not perfect. The device's camera setup isn't quite on par with other flagships. Still, you have a respectable triple configuration on the rear with 50 + 50 + 12 MP sensors and a 60 MP selfie sensor. As hinted above, the handset is extremely fine-tuned for Portrait shots, though HDR performance is sometimes inconsistent, which can lead to somewhat unnatural-looking photos.

Another area where this fella excels is battery life. Not only do you have a large 5,100mAh battery, but you can also recharge it super quickly. After all, this bad boy supports wired fast charging at 68W. On top of all else, the Edge+ (2023) comes with a huge 512GB of built-in storage, so there'll be plenty of space for videos, photos, and more.

Albeit not perfect, this Motorola phone is a real bargain delight at its current price. If you think it can fit your needs and budget, hurry up and get it for $449.99 via the official store while this amazing 44% markdown is still available.

Check out prices for the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at other retailers:

Loading Comments...

