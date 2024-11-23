Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
As a savings expert, I believe the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a steal at its $350 Black Friday discount

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) with its display turned on.
As one of PhoneArena's elite bargain hunters, I have to say this Black Friday is shaping up to be as spectacular as expected. Amazon is currently offering massive discounts on some of the best phones out there, including Motorola's top-tier Edge+ (2023). I understand that it might seem odd that I rank a phone from last year alongside powerhouses like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16, but hear me out.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, this phone still delivers top-tier performance. In addition, it boasts 512GB of storage space despite being much cheaper than other flagships on the market.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB: Save $350 this Black Friday!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale for $350 off on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can get one for just under $450. I belive the phone is a real steal at its current price, as it offers 512GB of storage space and a top-tier performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In addition, it has a beautiful 6.67-inch display, which delivers a pleasant viewing experience. Don't miss out and save big as soon as possible!
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon
 

I also love how stunning the photos from the 50 MP main camera on this bad boy turn out. They boast vibrant colors, proper exposure, and plenty of detail. Plus, the phone can capture high-quality videos in up to 8K at 30fps.

In addition, the 5,100mAh battery on deck delivers enough power for up to two days without any top-ups. There is also the 68W wired charging, which fills the tank in less than an hour.

But for me, the biggest reason why the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still among the top phones on the market is its current price on Amazon. Right now, this bad boy is available at a massive $350 discount for Black Friday. This means a bargain hunter like yours truly can score one for less than $450 and enjoy top-notch performance and 512GB of storage for the price of a mid-ranger.

Yep! The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is truly unmissable at the moment. That's why I encourage you not to waste any more time and score one now while the offer still lasts!
Preslav Mladenov
