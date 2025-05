The legendary Motorola Edge+ (2023): a hero reborn with a $400 discount

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $400 at Motorola! $399 99 $799 99 $400 off (50%) The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently 50% off at the official store, bringing the price down to just under $400. With blazing-fast performance and impressive cameras, this phone is a steal at this price. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal! Buy at Motorola

Equipped with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by its trusted 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it can still handle demanding tasks like a pro. Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera and 60MP front-facing snapper can capture every special moment in stunning quality.And just as you'd expect from a powerful hero, this legend is one you can count on. With its huge 5,100mAh battery, it's got your back throughout the whole day, so you can tackle every challenge knowing it'll be by your side whenever you need it.In these fast-paced times, it knows how much you depend on it, which is why it supports 68W wired charging, bringing it back to full power in under an hour.But even legends have weaknesses. Achilles had his Achilles' heel, and the Edge+ (2023) has Motorola 's poor update policy. Nevertheless, it's still set to get Android 16 and receive security patches for over two years, giving you peace of mind that your data will stay protected.This is where our story for the legendary Motorola Edge+ (2023) ends. With its premium design, high-end specs, capable cameras, and long-lasting battery, this hero will remain in our hearts even when it's long gone. But as you know, from the ashes of one story, another rises. So while this one ends, you can start another — a better one — by tapping the deal button in this article and grabbing the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at a massive $400 discount today!