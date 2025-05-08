Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

The legendary Motorola Edge+ (2023): a hero reborn with a $400 discount

Legends never die — they are reborn. Once among the best phones on the market, the high-end Edge+ (2023) went head-to-head against top dogs like the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15. With its sleek design, fast performance, and great cameras, it was a top choice for anyone wanting a flagship phone at a reasonable price, especially since it often received hefty discounts. It was a legend in terms of deal offerings and value for money.

Now, years after its prime, this hero from forgotten times continues to win hearts, reborn as the best budget phone money can buy. Selling at a massive $400 discount on Motorola.com, it can be yours for only $399.99, offering performance that other budget phones can only dream of.

Equipped with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by its trusted 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it can still handle demanding tasks like a pro. Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera and 60MP front-facing snapper can capture every special moment in stunning quality.

And just as you'd expect from a powerful hero, this legend is one you can count on. With its huge 5,100mAh battery, it's got your back throughout the whole day, so you can tackle every challenge knowing it'll be by your side whenever you need it.

In these fast-paced times, it knows how much you depend on it, which is why it supports 68W wired charging, bringing it back to full power in under an hour.

But even legends have weaknesses. Achilles had his Achilles' heel, and the Edge+ (2023) has Motorola's poor update policy. Nevertheless, it's still set to get Android 16 and receive security patches for over two years, giving you peace of mind that your data will stay protected.

This is where our story for the legendary Motorola Edge+ (2023) ends. With its premium design, high-end specs, capable cameras, and long-lasting battery, this hero will remain in our hearts even when it's long gone. But as you know, from the ashes of one story, another rises. So while this one ends, you can start another — a better one — by tapping the deal button in this article and grabbing the Motorola Edge+ (2023) at a massive $400 discount today!
