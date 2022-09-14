 The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse is on sale at a $300 discount - PhoneArena
The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse is on sale at a $300 discount

Deals
The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse is on sale at a $300 discount
If you've become a fan of Motorola's increasingly popular and well-reviewed handsets of late but simply cannot decide between the hot new Edge (2022) and slightly older Edge+ (2022) models, there's an interesting Best Buy deal that you should know about.

Instead of making your choice easier, of course, the latest $300 unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) discount with no carrier activation required may well complicate it just a little further... in a good way. That's because this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse is still significantly costlier than the humbler "regular" Motorola Edge (2022) variant at $699.99 with no strings attached.

Said non-Plus Edge (2022) upper mid-ranger, mind you, currently fetches $499.99 on pre-order with an inferior MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor under the hood but an overall pretty great spec sheet of its own.

Then again, the Edge+ (2022) is undeniably greater in many key areas, offering no less than 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8 gigs of RAM at its newly reduced price, as well as blazing fast charging for its reasonably large 4,800mAh battery and top-shelf photography skills with not one but two 50MP rear-facing cameras and a single 60MP selfie shooter in tow.

Basically, it's hard to decide between the 2022 5G-enabled Edge and Edge Plus because their bang for buck is similarly impressive right now, which is definitely not something to complain about.

At the end of the day, though, the two devices seem to have slightly different target audiences, with the Edge+ (2022) catering to Android power users looking to save a couple hundred bucks compared to Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, for instance.

Like the S22 Ultra, Motorola's newest (US) flagship even supports "smart stylus" input, although we're afraid you'll have to buy the company's proprietary S Pen alternative separately... at a very reasonable $79.99 of its own with a handy folio case also included.
