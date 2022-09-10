Almost-flagship Motorola Edge 2022 is 17% off with no strings attached

If you want to get a flagship-level phone with features that are hard to find on mid-tier devices, we totally recommend the unlocked Motorola Edge 2022 that is currently available on Amazon for a pre-order price of $499, which equates to a discount of $100.





The new Edge offers a slew of features that you normally don't see on midrange phones such as a beautiful and bright 6.6-inch OLED display with an industry-leading refresh rate of 144Hz that is not even offered by the best flagship phones of 2022





The device has a beefy 5,000mAh battery which should get you through two days of use and can even help you juice up other devices with the reverse charging feature. The device supports 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. And even though it has a large battery, it is almost lightweight at nearly 6 ounces.





The phone has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultra-wide unit that also doubles up as a macro camera. The front shooter is 32MP. The camera system also has many software features such as Auto Night Vision for better low-light photos and super slo-mo video mode





The Motorola Edge 2022 is powered by MediaTek's midrange 6nm Dimensity 1050 chipset which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can trust the chip to perform well on most occasions.





Motorola obviously had to cut some corners to achieve this price point so it's only rated IP52 for water and dust resistance and has a plastic build.





The phone runs Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX on top for gestures and visual customizations. It will get three operating system updates and four years of security support.





The device comes with NFC, WiFi 6E, and GPS. You can also use the phone with a larger screen for a PC-like experience.





It's available in a mineral grey color and is Motorola's first phone to come in a plastic-free package.





In short, this is a sleek-looking phone with a gorgeous display, reasonably good cameras, long-lasting battery life, a decent chip, and great software support, and at its pre-order price, it's a total steal. In less than two weeks, the price will climb back up to $599, so don't think too much and grab this deal while you can.