Save $230 on the 512GB Porsche in disguise, Motorola Edge + 2022; get one from Amazon now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
High-end smartphones come at a steep price. If you want to carry a super-powerful phone in your pocket, you need to shell out a lot of cash. However, from time to time, retailers do give incredible discounts on some super-powerful smartphones, which lets you save big money. And it appears that luck is on your side today because you can now get a high-end phone at a budget-friendly price.
At first glance, the Motorola Edge + 2022 may not look so special, but it's actually a wolf in sheep's clothing. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, which has a lot of horsepower. The superpowerful silicon is combined with 8GB of RAM and a pretty nice 512GB of storage, so you should have plenty of free space for your selfies and those upcoming fun summer memories.
In addition to top-tier performance and good cameras, the Motorola Edge + 2022 also packs a 6.7-inch display with 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate, which means the phone automatically switches between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz in order to preserve its battery. The 144Hz refresh rate just makes the phone feel smooth and fast as a rocket.
Of course, a great phone must also have great battery life, and the Motorola Edge + 2022 checks that box as well. It packs a 4,800mAh battery, which should last you at least a day and a half with regular usage.
To summarize, if the Motorola Edge + 2022 were a car, it would have been a sleeper car. Yes, it's nothing special design-wise, but it has the performance of a Porsche 911. So, go get your new Motorola Edge + 2022, aka a Porsche in disguise, at a sweet discount from Amazon while you can!
At the moment, Amazon has a pretty nice deal on the powerful Motorola Edge + 2022, which lets you save nearly $230 on this nice phone. Such a phenomenal discount directly shoots the Motorola Edge + 2022's price into the budget-friendly category.
