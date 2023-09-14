The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is here, vibrant and durable

period

still

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030

A 6.55” pOLED curved Endless Edge display with a 144Hz refresh rate

8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM

Double camera array:

○ 50MP primary camera

○ 13MP ultrawide lens

○ 50MP primary camera ○ 13MP ultrawide lens 32MP selfie snapper

128GB or 256GB of storage

5,000mAh battery

68W TurboPower charging (50% in 15 minutes)

Dolby Atmos stereo speakers

IP68 rated: completely dustproof and sturdy against clear water

Under-display fingerprint scanner

Android 13 out of the box

Comes with extra Moto-exclusive apps and security features













slightly

But!

All three feature a distinct vegan leather finish, which won’t only feel amazing, but will also grip your phone better. And you’ll need to do that for sure, because you wouldn’t want to let go of such a capable device. Speaking of, let's check out the specs:Well, well, well: pretty neat indeed! Now, this is one of Mediatek’s latest chips, but it is onlymore powerful than the more widely utilized Dimensity 1080. And while that is a pretty capable chip, it still gets blown out of the water by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, for example.The Edge 40 Neo is equipped with plenty of RAM to let you multitask and complete your daily tasks without any issues. With this setup, you can even get some gaming done, as long as you aren’t going to pursue the ultra-high game settings. Oh, and it is also capable of providing you with a desktop experience.