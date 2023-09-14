The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is here, vibrant and durable
Motorola makes some of the best phones on the market, period. Regardless of if you are looking for a budget-friendly phone, a powerhouse or an innovative foldable, Moto can hook you up. And even with all of the phones that it releases, the company still finds new ways to impress.
And speaking of being impressed, that’s just what the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro did with us! However, in order to round up the Edge 40 family, we need one more member and today, it makes its official appearance: the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.
And even at that, Motorola has found new ways to impress with this phone!
I’m a big nerd when it comes to phone design and as such I can’t really carry on without addressing the elephant in the room: the Edge 40 Neo’s color options. Brave, vibrant and striking, these designs are a result of a collaboration between Motorola and Pantone. The selection is as follows:
All three feature a distinct vegan leather finish, which won’t only feel amazing, but will also grip your phone better. And you’ll need to do that for sure, because you wouldn’t want to let go of such a capable device. Speaking of, let's check out the specs:
Well, well, well: pretty neat indeed! Now, this is one of Mediatek’s latest chips, but it is only slightly more powerful than the more widely utilized Dimensity 1080. And while that is a pretty capable chip, it still gets blown out of the water by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, for example.
Beyond that, the model isn’t that far off from what we saw of the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro. We can expect camera performance to be on par for the price range of the Edge 40 Neo, and with what we saw of the other models in the family, which was still impressive — especially in low light, but still not on par with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example.
Speaking of prices, Motorola is one of the companies that actually try to save you a bit of cash when you get one of its phones, and the Edge 40 Neo makes no exception. The phone comes pre-packed with a case, dyed to match your color of choice. Said case is also made in Sweden from a special recycled linen that will not only feels great, but will be easy to recycle one day.
Motorola fans will know that the Edge 40 was the flagship, while the 40 Pro was the higher-end experience. That, in turn, leaves the 40 Neo to be the best of both worlds: a premium experience at a reasonable price.
Quite the striking selection, right?
- Black Beauty — the fan-favorite black
- Caneel Bay — the minty green
- Soothing Sea — the pseudo-petroleum blue
- Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030
- A 6.55” pOLED curved Endless Edge display with a 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM
- Double camera array:
○ 50MP primary camera
○ 13MP ultrawide lens
- 32MP selfie snapper
- 128GB or 256GB of storage
- 5,000mAh battery
- 68W TurboPower charging (50% in 15 minutes)
- Dolby Atmos stereo speakers
- IP68 rated: completely dustproof and sturdy against clear water
- Under-display fingerprint scanner
- Android 13 out of the box
- Comes with extra Moto-exclusive apps and security features
But! The Edge 40 Neo is equipped with plenty of RAM to let you multitask and complete your daily tasks without any issues. With this setup, you can even get some gaming done, as long as you aren’t going to pursue the ultra-high game settings. Oh, and it is also capable of providing you with a desktop experience.
Isn't it perfect when the colors match?
Oh! And the turbo-fast charging brick is also included in the box. Neat!
And that’s the Motorola Edge 40 Neo! It will be on sale starting today for €399 (about 430 when using direct conversion). As of now, it’s available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, but we’re likely going to see it jump the pond in order to become available in the US later down the line.
