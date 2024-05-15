Rock-solid leaker delivers surprising news about the US-bound Motorola Edge (2024)





While we have no reason to doubt that will indeed happen soon enough, you might be surprised to hear where the Motorola Edge (2024) is expected to borrow its design and specs from. The Edge (2023) , mind you, looks virtually identical in almost every way to the Edge 40 , which made us all presume its 2024 sequel would take after a member of the hot new Edge 50 family.









The Dimensity 7030 was used by the Edge (2023) as well, so it would certainly be disappointing to see the Motorola Edge (2024) bring no raw power upgrade to the table over its predecessor. In fact, the Edge 40 Neo only appears to improve on the Edge (2023) in one key department, packing a hefty 5,000mAh battery instead of settling for a middling 4,400mAh cell.





If that's really the only thing Motorola plans to upgrade on the Edge (2024), our excitement for the new US-bound mid-range soldier will definitely plummet and the company's chances to bid for the title of best budget 5G phone this year are likely to fall off a cliff.





Of course, as reliable as Evan Blass usually is about these types of things, the latest @evleaks tweet may not tell the full Motorola Edge (2024) story. In other words, the handset could end up copying the design of last year's Edge 40 Neo while adding a few 2024 specs and characteristics like, say, a new mid-range chip and perhaps even some better cameras. That's just wishful thinking on our part, mind you, and is not to be treated as gospel or a rebuttal of the legendary leaker's newest social media prediction.