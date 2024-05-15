Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Rock-solid leaker delivers surprising news about the US-bound Motorola Edge (2024)
After unveiling the Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra internationally and bringing the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) stateside, it would seem safe to assume that the US launch of the Edge (2024) and Edge Plus (2024) was Motorola's next order of business.

While we have no reason to doubt that will indeed happen soon enough, you might be surprised to hear where the Motorola Edge (2024) is expected to borrow its design and specs from. The Edge (2023), mind you, looks virtually identical in almost every way to the Edge 40, which made us all presume its 2024 sequel would take after a member of the hot new Edge 50 family.

Instead, Evan Blass seems to have it on good authority that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will inspire the North American Edge 2024. For those who don't know, the Edge 40 Neo was rather discreetly announced in India and Europe about eight months ago with a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor under the hood and a silky smooth 144Hz P-OLED display measuring 6.55 inches in diagonal also in tow.

The Dimensity 7030 was used by the Edge (2023) as well, so it would certainly be disappointing to see the Motorola Edge (2024) bring no raw power upgrade to the table over its predecessor. In fact, the Edge 40 Neo only appears to improve on the Edge (2023) in one key department, packing a hefty 5,000mAh battery instead of settling for a middling 4,400mAh cell.

If that's really the only thing Motorola plans to upgrade on the Edge (2024), our excitement for the new US-bound mid-range soldier will definitely plummet and the company's chances to bid for the title of best budget 5G phone this year are likely to fall off a cliff.

Of course, as reliable as Evan Blass usually is about these types of things, the latest @evleaks tweet may not tell the full Motorola Edge (2024) story. In other words, the handset could end up copying the design of last year's Edge 40 Neo while adding a few 2024 specs and characteristics like, say, a new mid-range chip and perhaps even some better cameras. That's just wishful thinking on our part, mind you, and is not to be treated as gospel or a rebuttal of the legendary leaker's newest social media prediction.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

