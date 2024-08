Get the Motorola Edge (2024) with this deal and enjoy capable mid-ranger without breaking the bank

Motorola Edge (2024): Save $100 on Amazon! Get the Motorola Edge (2024) on Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone delivers good performance, takes good-looking photos and has a gorgeous display. Act fast and save while you can! $100 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2024): Save $100 at Motorola! Alternatively, you can get the Motorola Edge (2024) directly from Motorola. The phone is available there with the same $100 discount, and you can even save up to an extra $50 with a trade-in. $100 off (18%) $449 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola



Nevertheless, the Motorola Edge (2024) is worth the money, being incredibly stylish and offering good performance with an awesome display and nice cameras. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and snatching a unit with this deal now while you still can!

A brand-new and capable mid-range phone will usually set you back about $600, but today is your lucky day, as you can snag one for much less than that.Both Amazon and Motorola are offering a lovely $100 price cut on the Motorola Edge (2024), letting you get your hands on one for under $450. To save even more, feel free to trade in your old phone with Motorola to score additional savings of up to $50. You should hurry, as this offer has been up for grabs for a couple of weeks now, and you never know when it'll become a thing of the past.