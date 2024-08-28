Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Get the Motorola Edge (2024) with this deal and enjoy capable mid-ranger without breaking the bank

A brand-new and capable mid-range phone will usually set you back about $600, but today is your lucky day, as you can snag one for much less than that.

Both Amazon and Motorola are offering a lovely $100 price cut on the Motorola Edge (2024), letting you get your hands on one for under $450. To save even more, feel free to trade in your old phone with Motorola to score additional savings of up to $50. You should hurry, as this offer has been up for grabs for a couple of weeks now, and you never know when it'll become a thing of the past.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2024) runs smoothly and has enough power for day-to-day tasks. We were even able to run games like League of Legends Wild Rift without any issues during our dedicated Motorola Edge (2024) review. So, while not the most powerful phone out there, this fella gets the job done.

You'll also be impressed by its 6.6-inch P-OLED display, which packs a 2400 x 1080 resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 1300 nits. On top of that, the screen supports a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and HDR10+, which lets you enjoy better colors when watching content in this format.

Another interesting fact about the Motorola Edge (2024) is that it takes good-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie snapper. In addition to that, it can capture videos in 4K at 30FPS. That said, it doesn't come with a telephoto unit, so the pictures are quite bad at 5X and 10X magnification.

Nevertheless, the Motorola Edge (2024) is worth the money, being incredibly stylish and offering good performance with an awesome display and nice cameras. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and snatching a unit with this deal now while you still can!
Loading Comments...

