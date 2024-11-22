Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

You can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) at this awesome Black Friday price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge (2024)
Released around five months ago in the US, the (upper) mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is probably not the best budget 5G phone out there at its regular price of $549.99. Luckily, that price tag was quickly obliterated by the handset's own manufacturer and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and unsurprisingly, the same thing is happening before Thanksgiving as well.

With a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under its hood, and an incredibly smooth 6.6-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology in tow, the only member of the Motorola Edge family deployed stateside this year is very hard to turn down at a "Black Friday Week" discount of $200.

Motorola Edge (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

This sweet new pre-holiday Amazon deal naturally comes with no special requirements and no strings attached, allowing you to activate the unlocked Edge (2024) on your US carrier of choice sans any restrictions. Unfortunately for fans of colorful mobile devices, the heavily marked-down Motorola handset is available in a single "Midnight Blue" hue... that looks a lot like a boring black shade at a first glance.

On the bright side, the vegan leather finish on the smartphone's back is certainly designed to catch some eyes and turn a few heads in the old office or classroom, and the same goes for the so-called "Endless Edge" screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Granted, our Motorola Edge (2024) review a little while ago described this thing as a "safe and boring update" over previous incarnations of the same device, but that's probably an unfair characterization at this hefty new Black Friday discount

The bang for buck is now pretty much unbeatable when you take all the aforementioned specs and features into consideration, as well as a more-than-respectable 8GB RAM count, a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities, a decent combination of 50 and 13MP rear-facing cameras, and an impressive single 32MP selfie snapper. 

Recommended Stories
Long-term software support remains the Achilles' heel of most Motorolas nowadays, but if you're focused more on the present than the future, there are very few reasons to snub Amazon's latest and greatest Edge (2024) promotion.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
52 stories
22 Nov, 2024
You can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) at this awesome Black Friday price
06 Nov, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon
29 Oct, 2024
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
18 Oct, 2024
At $350 off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) outshines even the latest flagship phones
14 Oct, 2024
The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless