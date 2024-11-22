You can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) at this awesome Black Friday price





With a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under its hood, and an incredibly smooth 6.6-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology in tow, the only member of the Motorola Edge family deployed stateside this year is very hard to turn down at a "Black Friday Week" discount of $200. With a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under its hood, and an incredibly smooth 6.6-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology in tow, the only member of the Motorola Edge family deployed stateside this year ishard to turn down at a "Black Friday Week" discount of $200.

Motorola Edge (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Vegan Leather, Midnight Blue $200 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





This sweet new pre-holiday Amazon deal naturally comes with no special requirements and no strings attached, allowing you to activate the unlocked Edge (2024) on your US carrier of choice sans any restrictions. Unfortunately for fans of colorful mobile devices, the heavily marked-down Motorola handset is available in a single "Midnight Blue" hue... that looks a lot like a boring black shade at a first glance.





On the bright side, the vegan leather finish on the smartphone's back is certainly designed to catch some eyes and turn a few heads in the old office or classroom, and the same goes for the so-called "Endless Edge" screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.









The bang for buck is now pretty much unbeatable when you take all the aforementioned specs and features into consideration, as well as a more-than-respectable 8GB RAM count, a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities, a decent combination of 50 and 13MP rear-facing cameras, and an impressive single 32MP selfie snapper.



Recommended Stories

Long-term software support remains the Achilles' heel of most Motorolas nowadays, but if you're focused more on the present than the future, there are very few reasons to snub Amazon's latest and greatest Edge (2024) promotion.