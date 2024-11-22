You can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) at this awesome Black Friday price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released around five months ago in the US, the (upper) mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) is probably not the best budget 5G phone out there at its regular price of $549.99. Luckily, that price tag was quickly obliterated by the handset's own manufacturer and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and unsurprisingly, the same thing is happening before Thanksgiving as well.
With a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor under its hood, and an incredibly smooth 6.6-inch P-OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate technology in tow, the only member of the Motorola Edge family deployed stateside this year is very hard to turn down at a "Black Friday Week" discount of $200.
This sweet new pre-holiday Amazon deal naturally comes with no special requirements and no strings attached, allowing you to activate the unlocked Edge (2024) on your US carrier of choice sans any restrictions. Unfortunately for fans of colorful mobile devices, the heavily marked-down Motorola handset is available in a single "Midnight Blue" hue... that looks a lot like a boring black shade at a first glance.
On the bright side, the vegan leather finish on the smartphone's back is certainly designed to catch some eyes and turn a few heads in the old office or classroom, and the same goes for the so-called "Endless Edge" screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Granted, our Motorola Edge (2024) review a little while ago described this thing as a "safe and boring update" over previous incarnations of the same device, but that's probably an unfair characterization at this hefty new Black Friday discount.
The bang for buck is now pretty much unbeatable when you take all the aforementioned specs and features into consideration, as well as a more-than-respectable 8GB RAM count, a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities, a decent combination of 50 and 13MP rear-facing cameras, and an impressive single 32MP selfie snapper.
Recommended Stories
Long-term software support remains the Achilles' heel of most Motorolas nowadays, but if you're focused more on the present than the future, there are very few reasons to snub Amazon's latest and greatest Edge (2024) promotion.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Nov, 2024You can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) at this awesome Black Friday price
06 Nov, 2024The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon
29 Oct, 2024The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
18 Oct, 2024At $350 off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) outshines even the latest flagship phones
14 Oct, 2024The best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet is back on and more accessible than ever before
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: