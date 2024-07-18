All Motorola and Amazon shoppers can now get a half-off Edge (2023) stunner with no strings





Normally available for $599.99, the undeniably beautiful 6.6-inch mid-ranger is precisely as affordable today on Amazon and its own manufacturer's official US e-store as it was during the former e-commerce giant's extended Prime Day 2024 celebrations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $300 off (50%) $299 99 $599 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather, No Prime Membership Required $300 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





The obvious differences are that you can now choose where you want to purchase the massively discounted handset from, and that you can order it without any restrictions whatsoever. It pretty much goes without saying that the unlocked Motorola Edge (2023) has never been cheaper than this, and it's equally obvious that the one and only Motorola Edge (2024) model is currently considerably more expensive.









In many ways, our in-depth Motorola Edge (2023) review from, well, 2023 is just as true today as it was back then, with that gorgeous 144Hz refresh rate-supporting OLED display, stellar battery life, blazing fast charging capabilities, and powerful speakers still deserving all the praise in the world... at a whopping $300 discount.





This puppy also rocks a distinctive vegan leather finish (at a lower price compared to its equally stylish successor), not to mention extremely pronounced curves all around its 6.6-inch screen to further set its design apart from many of the best Android phones today, which are largely flat and boring.



Perhaps most impressively, you get a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count here, which should put a big smile on the faces of both digital hoarders and heavy multitaskers on tight budgets nowadays.