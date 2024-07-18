All Motorola and Amazon shoppers can now get a half-off Edge (2023) stunner with no strings
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you interested in buying one of the best budget 5G phones out there at its lowest possible price without an Amazon Prime membership, upfront carrier activation, device trade-in, or other special requirements? The Motorola Edge (2023) seems to perfectly fit that description right now at a huge 50 percent discount.
Normally available for $599.99, the undeniably beautiful 6.6-inch mid-ranger is precisely as affordable today on Amazon and its own manufacturer's official US e-store as it was during the former e-commerce giant's extended Prime Day 2024 celebrations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The obvious differences are that you can now choose where you want to purchase the massively discounted handset from, and that you can order it without any restrictions whatsoever. It pretty much goes without saying that the unlocked Motorola Edge (2023) has never been cheaper than this, and it's equally obvious that the one and only Motorola Edge (2024) model is currently considerably more expensive.
At its record low price, last year's non-Plus Edge incredibly undercuts the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A35 and A54 5G, as well as Google's Pixel 8a and the objectively superior OnePlus 12R. The Pixel 7a, meanwhile, is just as affordable at the time of this writing, but unless you're the world's most devoted Google fan, you're unlikely to pick that 2023-released 6.1-incher over this bigger, bolder, and prettier Motorola device.
In many ways, our in-depth Motorola Edge (2023) review from, well, 2023 is just as true today as it was back then, with that gorgeous 144Hz refresh rate-supporting OLED display, stellar battery life, blazing fast charging capabilities, and powerful speakers still deserving all the praise in the world... at a whopping $300 discount.
This puppy also rocks a distinctive vegan leather finish (at a lower price compared to its equally stylish successor), not to mention extremely pronounced curves all around its 6.6-inch screen to further set its design apart from many of the best Android phones today, which are largely flat and boring.
Recommended Stories
Perhaps most impressively, you get a very generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a more than respectable 8GB RAM count here, which should put a big smile on the faces of both digital hoarders and heavy multitaskers on tight budgets nowadays.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: