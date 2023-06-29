Take the awesome Motorola Edge 20 Pro mid-ranger at its lowest price ever from Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's always a pleasure to get a powerful smartphone at a huge discount. And you can now have this feeling again thanks to Amazon UK and its phenomenal killer deal on the 256GB version of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which brings this awesome mid-ranger to its lowest price ever, letting you save £330.
True, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is no Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14, but the phone still packs decent performance and is a total bargain, especially with Amazon UK's current bonkers offer, which shoots this phone into the budget category.
Speaking of the display on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, you will be able to watch videos of amazing quality. In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate, the display supports HDR10+, which is a technology that further enhances the colors and contrast of the video you are currently watching.
Since we know how important battery life really is for most of us, we should also mention that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which should be capable of lasting through the day without the need to top it up. The phone also supports 30W fast charging, which should give you 9 hours of power in just 10 minutes, according to Motorola.
With its nice performance, great cameras, awesome display, and amazing battery life, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro should be on everyone's shortlist. That said, Amazon's enormous £330 discount makes the Motorola Edge 20 Pro a total bargain, and you should not put it on your shortlist; instead, you should directly tap on the deal button at the beginning of the article and purchase one at a discount while Amazon's offer is still available.
With its solid mid-range Snapdragon 870 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro should be able to do stuff like light gaming, video streaming, and web browsing without even breaking a sweat. And with its 6.7-inch OLED display, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate, the phone should feel even snappier.
Of course, you will probably want to use your phone to take pictures of your cat, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will let you take amazing photos of your furry friend. The smartphone sports a huge 108 MP main camera, which is capable of shooting videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and a 32 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps.
