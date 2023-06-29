Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Take the awesome Motorola Edge 20 Pro mid-ranger at its lowest price ever from Amazon UK

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Take the awesome Motorola Edge 20 Pro mid-ranger at its lowest price ever from Amazon UK
It's always a pleasure to get a powerful smartphone at a huge discount. And you can now have this feeling again thanks to Amazon UK and its phenomenal killer deal on the 256GB version of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which brings this awesome mid-ranger to its lowest price ever, letting you save £330.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Now 51% OFF on Amazon UK

Grab a Motorola Edge 20 Pro from Amazon UK and save a whopping £330 in the process. The phones is a solid mid-ranger, which means it offers nice performance, takes great photos, and has a good enough battery life.
£330 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


True, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is no Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14, but the phone still packs decent performance and is a total bargain, especially with Amazon UK's current bonkers offer, which shoots this phone into the budget category.

With its solid mid-range Snapdragon 870 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro should be able to do stuff like light gaming, video streaming, and web browsing without even breaking a sweat. And with its 6.7-inch OLED display, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate, the phone should feel even snappier.

Speaking of the display on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, you will be able to watch videos of amazing quality. In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate, the display supports HDR10+, which is a technology that further enhances the colors and contrast of the video you are currently watching.

Of course, you will probably want to use your phone to take pictures of your cat, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will let you take amazing photos of your furry friend. The smartphone sports a huge 108 MP main camera, which is capable of shooting videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and a 32 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps.

Since we know how important battery life really is for most of us, we should also mention that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which should be capable of lasting through the day without the need to top it up. The phone also supports 30W fast charging, which should give you 9 hours of power in just 10 minutes, according to Motorola.

With its nice performance, great cameras, awesome display, and amazing battery life, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro should be on everyone's shortlist. That said, Amazon's enormous £330 discount makes the Motorola Edge 20 Pro a total bargain, and you should not put it on your shortlist; instead, you should directly tap on the deal button at the beginning of the article and purchase one at a discount while Amazon's offer is still available.

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless