Motorola's hot new big-battery Moto G24 Power mid-ranger is even cheaper than expected





For instance, the Moto G24 Power packs an absolutely colossal 6,000mAh cell while costing a measly $108 and up. Before you get too excited, it's crucial to point out that's merely the equivalent of the new phone's Rs. 8,999 starting price in India and it's unfortunately in no way indicative of how much the 6.56-inch mid-ranger could set you back stateside... or anywhere else. For instance, the Moto G24 Power packs an absolutely colossal 6,000mAh cell while costing a measly $108 and up. Before you get too excited, it's crucial to point out that's merely the equivalent of the new phone's Rs. 8,999 starting price in India and it's unfortunately in no way indicative of how much the 6.56-inch mid-ranger could set you back stateside... or anywhere else.

Limited availability, massively wide appeal

















The handset's dirt-cheap entry-level configuration will predictably feature a modest 4GB RAM paired with a surprisingly generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, but believe it or not, there's an 8 gig memory-packing variant "coming soon" as well at an incredibly low price point of its own of 9,999 rupees, which converts to around 120 US bucks.





Naturally, the two models come with the same middling MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood while supporting blazing fast 33W charging technology and even including an actual 33-watt TurboPower charger in their retail box as standard. Naturally, the two models come with the same middling MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood while supporting blazing fast 33W charging technology and even including an actual 33-watt TurboPower charger in their retail box as standard.





In terms of real-world endurance scores, Motorola continues to maintain a curious and uncharacteristic silence, letting our imagination run wild with dreams of going two or three days without hugging a wall, especially when also taking a very frugal-sounding 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels into consideration.

Even more budget-friendly goodness





still not abundantly clear that you're dealing with one of the Just in case it'snot abundantly clear that you're dealing with one of the best budget phones around in 2024, let us run you through the rest of the spec sheet really quickly to wrap things up on a high note. In the camera department, you've got a 50MP primary shooter with fancy Quad Pixel technology alongside an... admittedly largely useless 2MP secondary macro sensor on the back of the handset, as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper.









Meanwhile, a pair of stereo speakers with "multidimensional" Dolby Atmos support are on deck to join forces with that aforementioned 90Hz display and deliver a more than satisfying mobile entertainment experience for most cash-strapped buyers.





Then you have the latest and greatest Android 14 software goodies offered out the box, with one major OS update guaranteed down the line and three years of security patches, and even the exterior design is billed as "ultra-premium", although there's no word of metal or other materials traditionally considered "premium" used to build this decidedly modern-looking smartphone with a centered hole punch, relatively chunky screen bezels, and an "elegant matte finish." Then you have the latest and greatestsoftware goodies offered out the box, with one major OS update guaranteed down the line and three years of security patches, and even the exterior design is billed as "ultra-premium", although there's no word of metal or other materials traditionally considered "premium" used to build this decidedly modern-looking smartphone with a centered hole punch, relatively chunky screen bezels, and an "elegant matte finish."





All in all, you'd definitely be lucky to own such an incredibly feature-packed and miraculously affordable device, so if you do get a chance to buy the Moto G24 Power in your region (sooner or later), be sure to take that chance and not think twice about it.