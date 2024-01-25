Motorola makes yet another low-cost phone official, and this one packs a HUGE 6,000mAh battery









That's of course in general, because the hot new G24 Power holds a very clear and very important advantage over the aforementioned "regular" Moto G24, as well as virtually all of the best budget phones out there today.

Did anyone ask for a new battery life champion?









But Motorola actually paved the way for this new model with the Moto G54 Power , aka G54 Power Edition, which saw daylight in India in September 2023 with, you guessed it, an enlarged 6,000mAh battery under its hood.









Coincidentally or not, the Moto G24 Power appears to be an India-exclusive affair too, although if the G54's history is any indication, that will probably change soon with an expansion to a number of European markets and unfortunately no good North American availability prospects.





Compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 7020-based G54 Power, the G24 Power unsurprisingly packs a lower-end Helio G85 processor while also sporting a decidedly lower-quality 6.56-inch display with HD+ instead of FHD+ resolution and 90Hz instead of 120Hz refresh rate technology.





That may sound underwhelming or perhaps even bitterly disappointing to some of you fine bargain hunters reading us today, but it could prove a blessing in disguise, taking the battery life to previously unexperienced heights.





Curiously enough, the typically boastful Motorola is not advertising anything in this department beyond the cell's gargantuan size, but with such a frugal chipset and screen in tow, it feels pretty realistic to expect to squeeze two or three days of typical use between charges out of that absolutely massive battery. And that, our friends, is how you beat all of the best phones in the world in a field that greatly matters for a great deal of people around the globe.

Release date and pricing expectations





Are you eager to throw Motorola as much money as the company wants just to get your grubby hands on its latest battery king? Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until January 30 for Flipkart and other "leading retail stores" in India to kick off their official Moto G24 Power sales... at an unspecified price.





Given that the Moto G54 5G normally starts at Rs. 17,999 in the region, this 4G LTE-only device could well cost as little as 10,000 rupees in an entry-level configuration with 128GB internal storage space and 4GB RAM. That equates to a measly $120, although once again, we sadly do not expect the G24 Power to ever be officially released stateside.









But the ultra-affordable handset should land in Europe in the relatively near future at very reasonable prices in the aforementioned variant, as well as a slightly higher-end model pairing 8 gigs of memory with 256GB storage.





Both variants also come with RAM Boost technology designed to improve multitasking (as long as you have free storage space), as well as blazing fast 30W charging capabilities, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and pre-installed Android 14 software. As far as long-term support goes, Motorola can currently commit to a single major OS upgrade down the line and three years of security patches, which is... not great but not terrible either.





Last but not least, the Moto G24 Power also packs a surprisingly solid 50MP primary camera doubled by a... probably useless 2MP macro sensor on its back while promising to produce decent selfies with a single 16MP front-facing shooter housed in a "modern" centered hole punch. In short, we're really not seeing any major deal breakers here, at least if this thing proves as affordable as we've been led to expect by a few reputable tipsters and leakers.