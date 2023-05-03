More Motorla Razr 40 Ultra specs leak: awesome display and some cut corners

Today's piece of the puzzle gives us another crucial information nugget that tells us about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's spec sheet including the processor that will allegedly power it, the type of inner display it will have, and confirmation about the size of its cover screen.

Judging by the report from the folks at, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is supposed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset, which is the same one found on an older competitor like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.There were some previous rumors saying Motorola's clamshell phone will get the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen2, but it seems the company has decided to downgrade a little, probably to keep the price somewhat lower.Memory and storage-wise, the Razr 40 Ultra is said to get a 12/512GB combo, which is presumably the highest-spec you would be able to buy. There will most likely be other options too, however, with the entry-level one maybe being 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.One more exciting aspect of the Razr 40 Ultra is its screens, with the inner one said to support HDR content and have a 120Hz refresh rate, and come with a resolution of 2640x1080 pixels. When unfolded, the main display of the phone should measure 6.7 inches. The cover display, on the other hand, is rumored to increase its size to 3.5 inches (2.7 inches on the previous generation) and support customization.