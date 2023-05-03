Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
More Motorla Razr 40 Ultra specs leak: awesome display and some cut corners
Very recently we got to see what the Quick View display on the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will look like thanks to a leak from Evan Blass who is usually pretty spot on when it comes to information like this. Then we found out what price the Razr 40 Ultra might be sold for once it comes out.

Today's piece of the puzzle gives us another crucial information nugget that tells us about the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's spec sheet including the processor that will allegedly power it, the type of inner display it will have, and confirmation about the size of its cover screen.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra alleged specs


Here are the expected specs for Motorola's upcoming Razr 40 Ultra foldable phone:

SpecMotorola Razr 40 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Inner display
  • 2640x1080 pixels
  • 6.7 inches
  • AMOLED
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • HDR support
Cover display
  • 1056x1066 pixels
  • 3.7 inches
  • Customizable
Cameras
  • Main camera: 12MP Sony IMX563
  • Ultra-wide camera: 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336
  • Front-facing camera: 32MP OmniVision OV32B40
RAM and Storage options
  • 12/512GB
  • 8/256GB
  • 6/128GB
 

Judging by the report from the folks at XDA-Developers, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is supposed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset, which is the same one found on an older competitor like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

There were some previous rumors saying Motorola's clamshell phone will get the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen2, but it seems the company has decided to downgrade a little, probably to keep the price somewhat lower.

Memory and storage-wise, the Razr 40 Ultra is said to get a 12/512GB combo, which is presumably the highest-spec you would be able to buy. There will most likely be other options too, however, with the entry-level one maybe being 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

One more exciting aspect of the Razr 40 Ultra is its screens, with the inner one said to support HDR content and have a 120Hz refresh rate, and come with a resolution of 2640x1080 pixels. When unfolded, the main display of the phone should measure 6.7 inches. The cover display, on the other hand, is rumored to increase its size to 3.5 inches (2.7 inches on the previous generation) and support customization.

