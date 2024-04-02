Up Next:
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is available at its Black Friday discount, ready to be snatched up
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We shared that Amazon is selling Google's budget-friendly Pixel 7a at its lowest price, making it a real bang for your buck. But if you want an even more affordable phone, feel free to go for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, as it's also on sale.
The retailer is offering the 256GB version of this versatile phone at a huge $150 discount. This means you can currently score a unit for 38% off its price! It's worth noting that this bad boy received the same markdown on Black Friday, so in a way, this offer is akin to a Black Friday deal.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 delivers mid-range performance and can handle daily tasks such as streaming videos and browsing the web with ease. Furthermore, it has enough firepower to run demanding games like Genshin Impact, but not at their highest graphical settings.
Camera-wise, the phone boasts a 50MP main shooter and a 16MP snapper for selfies. Like most mid-range phones, the sensors take good-looking photos, but only in well-lit conditions. In terms of video recording, the main camera can capture clips at up to 4K at 30 fps, while the selfie shooter records at 1080p at 30 fps.
We should also mention that the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 will likely receive only one major OS update — Android 14. On a positive note, it is expected to get security patches for three years.
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is real value for money, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, if Motorola's update policy is not an issue for you, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and getting a Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discounted price while you can!
The retailer is offering the 256GB version of this versatile phone at a huge $150 discount. This means you can currently score a unit for 38% off its price! It's worth noting that this bad boy received the same markdown on Black Friday, so in a way, this offer is akin to a Black Friday deal.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 delivers mid-range performance and can handle daily tasks such as streaming videos and browsing the web with ease. Furthermore, it has enough firepower to run demanding games like Genshin Impact, but not at their highest graphical settings.
Camera-wise, the phone boasts a 50MP main shooter and a 16MP snapper for selfies. Like most mid-range phones, the sensors take good-looking photos, but only in well-lit conditions. In terms of video recording, the main camera can capture clips at up to 4K at 30 fps, while the selfie shooter records at 1080p at 30 fps.
When it comes to battery life, the situation is better. The big 5,000mAh power cell on deck provides enough juice throughout the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone comes with 20W wired charging, despite shipping with a 10W charger.
We should also mention that the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 will likely receive only one major OS update — Android 14. On a positive note, it is expected to get security patches for three years.
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is real value for money, especially at its current price on Amazon. So, if Motorola's update policy is not an issue for you, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and getting a Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a discounted price while you can!
Things that are NOT allowed: