At $150 off, JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is even more ready to rock your block
The speaker is also perfect for karaoke nights as it has guitar and mic inputs. Don't miss out!
Looking for a powerful Bluetooth speaker that can rock the whole block with its loud sound? Well, we believe Amazon’s deal on the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 might be what you’ve been searching for all along.
Right now, this party speaker is discounted by a whopping $150 at the e-commerce giant, which means you can treat yourself to one for just under $450. Given that its usual price is about $600, we think this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.
We agree that the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is still far from affordable, even at $150 off. However, with a massive 240W of output power, this is a top choice for anyone planning a huge gathering. It’s extremely loud, plus it boasts dedicated inputs for a mic and guitar, making it perfect for karaoke nights or for the times you want to show off your music skills.
If that’s not enough, it comes with a stunning light show that syncs to the beat, delivering an even more immersive experience. And with the JBL PartyBox app, you can tailor both the sound and the lights exactly to your preferences.
Sure, it’s on the larger side, so you can’t really put it in your backpack and hit the road. But that’s why it has a telescopic handle and wheels for easier portability. So, if its big dimensions aren’t an issue for you, be sure to act quickly and snag a brand-new JBL PartyBox Stage 320 with this deal now!
Now add a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge and fast charging that provides up to two additional hours of listening time after only 10 minutes of charging, and you get a proper party speaker that’s got your back at every gathering.
